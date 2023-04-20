George and Pam Clark are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today.
They were high school sweethearts and the last couple to be married in the old Armagh Presbyterian Church on April 20, 1963.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
George and Pam Clark are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today.
They were high school sweethearts and the last couple to be married in the old Armagh Presbyterian Church on April 20, 1963.
They are the parents of two sons, Greg, of Armagh, and Tim, of Rio Rancho, N.M., both of whom have retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving for 20 years.
They have five grandchildren, several of whom are serving in the U.S. military, and one deceased grandson.
Happiness wishes can be sent to them at P.O. Box 68, Armagh, PA 15920.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.