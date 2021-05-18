Allie Rutledge, a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School, was recently named a Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month for April. She is the daughter of Doug and Sara Rutledge.
Allie’s activities include being a member of leadership seminar, where she helped work to organize and run the annual mini-THON and is currently heading the committee for college preparation to help students with college applications; Key Club, where she has been a member of the executive board for two years and president for the 2020-21 year; the ambassadors program, which consists of 60 students nominated by teachers for their outstanding character; and Future Business Leaders of America, where she was a state qualifier and competed in the state leadership conference in Hershey all three years as a member. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and the mentorship program through Key Club, which was created to help students in elementary schools who are in need of extra attention and having issues in the classroom.
She has been a member of the French program for four years, is a member of the the advanced art program and is on the student district planning committee.
Allie has had perfect attendance and been on the high honor roll all three years at high school. She was named as an AP Scholar for the 2019-20 school year by the college board, receiving a 3 or higher on all 3 AP exams (biology, language and composition and statistics. She received the 2020-21 Challenge Program award/scholarship for community service and won the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science award. She also received the outstanding diver award for the 2018-19 season, broke the 1M diving record, placed eighth at diving WPIALS this year, was the Girls WPIAL representative for IHS and received the soccer heart award for the 2019-20 season.
She plays varsity soccer, where she has been the captain for two years, varsity starter three years and lettered all four years. She is an assistant soccer coach for K-3 soccer players.
Allie was captain of varsity diving her senior year, was a WPIAL qualifier two years, and lettered three years. She has lettered three years in track and field and has danced for 15 years at Sue Hewitt Dance Studio. She has participated in DWHAS charity recital 13 years, the Christmas parade, danced at nursing homes and the annual Back-to-School Bash.
She participated in International Unity Day at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Relay For Life, and has volunteered at The Salvation Army Veteran’s Thanksgiving dinners. She participated in Spirit Day for two years and volunteers at Zion Lutheran Preschool. She also has made blankets for Project Linus.
Starting this year, Key Club has worked with Mrs. Lori Dadson to create a “shopping closet” for students at IHS who are in need of winter clothes and basic hygiene products. Allie has participated in the Pen Pal Project, where students from local elementary schools and Key Club members at IHS are paired up to write back and forth to each other.
Through Key Club, she helps with collecting for several charities and food banks including UNICEF, Love Basket, Teddy Bear Fund Drive and Alice Paul House. She is an elementary school volunteer and has volunteered at concession stands and for many 5K events.
Allie is an Indiana Country Club employee, virtual summer camp counselor and organized and created a virtual summer camp via Google Classroom this summer for family friends who wanted their children engaged and busy during quarantine.
She plans on attending Chatham University, majoring in neuroscience while playing on the women’s soccer team.