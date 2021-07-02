Lauren H. Carloni, of Indiana, was named a Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month in May.
She is the daughter of James and Kelly Carloni.
While a student at Indiana Area Senior High School, she was a member of Key Club, Key Club executive board, IHS leadership, IHS Ambassadors, Me to We Club, Art Club and Portfolio Club. She was senior class representative, in Indiana County Ready and was a member of the National Honor Society.
In school Lauren played varsity and junior varsity softball and freshman volleyball.
Carloni has worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Indiana County YMCA and Mack Pool. She also worked as the hostess and a cook at the Philly Street Station.
Lauren enjoys pottery, babysitting and hunting.
She will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in early childhood education and minor in special education.