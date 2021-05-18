Quinn Martineau was recently named a Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month for April. She is the daughter of Tanya and Brad Martineau.
A senior at Indiana Area Senior High School she has been involved in Key Club for four years and the Key Club Executive Board since 10th grade. She is also part of the Senior Leadership Seminar and Culture Club.
She is a member of National Honor Society and was selected as leadership president.
Quinn broke the school record her junior year on the girl’s varsity golf team, made the WPIAL regional finals and scored the lowest 18 hole round (of 81) in IHS girl’s history. She also holds the freshman year record of having the lowest average 9 hole score (of 44.5) for a freshman season.
She has danced and golfed for the majority of her life. In high school, Quinn played three years of Varsity golf and from her freshman to senior year participated on the dance team. Each year, the IHS dance team holds tryouts and only 17 girls make the cut.
Through Key Club, Quinn has had many volunteer opportunities including helping set up a local haunted house, volunteering at the light-up night parade and fundraising for mini-THON. She helps deliver Meals-On-Wheels and lunch to about 14 people in the community.
Quinn enjoys working in her free time, including baby sitting and working at the Indiana Country Club in the pro-shop and bag room during the summer.
She also enjoys reading and signing.
Quinn plans on attending Duquesne University’s School of Nursing in the fall.