Sara Kane was recently named a Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Robert and Kristen Kane, of Indiana.
A student at Indiana Area Senior High School, she is president of the IHS Ambassadors’ Club, a Key Club executive board member, and is a member of FBLA and the IHS Leadership Seminar.
She was named to the National Honors Society, received the AP scholar award, was a national finalist for the FBLA Award; placed second at states for FBLA and was a three-time first-place winner at regionals for FBLA.
She has been named to high honor roll each year of high school.
Sara is a member of the varsity girls lacrosse and golf teams.
She attends church at St. Thomas Moore Parish and was a junior conselor at Summer’s Best 2 Weeks camp in 2018.
Sara volunteers at elementary schools having tutored at East Pike Elementary School, written pen-pal letters and helped at the holiday workshop and Jump Rope for Heart events at Ben Franklin Elementary School.
She volunteered at Turkey Trot and Love for Life 5K races and at The Salvation Army for thanksgiving dinner, where she helped prepare the dinner, set the table and decorate.
Sara is an avid reader and has been a dancer at Sue Hewitt’s Dance Studio for 15 years. She enjoys hiking and spending time with her family.
Her plans include attending Texas Christian University, majoring in business management.