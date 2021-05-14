Sarah Love, of Indiana, was recently named the Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Linda Love and Richard Love.
A student at Indiana Area Senior High School, she is a member of FBLA and Key Club.
She is on the track and field team, varsity cross country, winter track and field team and the dance team.
Sarah has received honors or high honors in all grading periods since sixth grade.
Though track and field was canceled due to COVID-19, Sarah lettered in cross country/track and field during her high school career. She participated in the 2020 Indiana County girls cross country championship, in which the high school won.
She has been in the top seven girl runners for the IHS cross country team since her freshman year.
Sarah has participated in a few church mission projects: packing cookies for church shut-ins; the Pad Project, a mission to supply feminine hygiene products to underprivileged countries; and packing Christmas shoe boxes for underprivileged countries.
She has also volunteered at the annual Turkey Trot 5K and assisted with several Teddy Bear Fund Drive functions.
Sarah has danced at Sue Hewitt Dance Studio for 11 years and has been a big sister to the younger dancers for seven years.
She enjoys running in order to stay conditioned for high school sporting events and enjoys photography.
After graduation, she plans to attend Clarion University for speech language pathology and audiology.