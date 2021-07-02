Teagan Merriman, of Indiana, was named a Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month for May.
She is the daughter of Larry and Connie Merriman.
While in school, she was a member of the girls’ varsity volleyball, diving and lacrosse teams. She was a member of the Key Club and Key Club executive board, FBLA, IHS student ambassadors, National Honor Society, French exchange program, senior leadership seminar and the High Arrow newspaper. She also played junior varsity/varsity basketball her ninth- and 10th-grade years, varsity golf her freshman year and travel basketball for the Indiana Wildcats her freshman and sophomore years.
She has varsity letters in volleyball, diving and golf and was on the high honor roll throughout high school.
Teagan works at the Indiana Country Club as a banquet server and attends Curry Run Church with her grandparents.
She enjoys cooking, painting, golfing, fishing with her dad, reading, going out to eat with her friends, going to the gym with her mom and writing.
Teagan will attend the University of Pittsburgh next fall to major in urban studies. Following graduation, she plans on working in real estate and real estate development. Teagan is also considering going to law school to become a real estate attorney.