Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations. Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7:30 p.m., boardroom, East Pike
• Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., McCreery Elementary School library
TUESDAY
• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., virtual
• Indiana County Salary Board — 1:30 p.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse.
• White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office.