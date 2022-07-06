Homer-Center Alumni recently awarded scholarships to Kyersten Gett and Xander Silvis, both 2022 graduates of Homer-Center Junior Senior High School.
While in school, Kyersten was a member of the student council, SADD, Health Careers Club, FBLA and the track team. She plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology, majoring in dental hygiene.
Xander was a member of FBLA while at Homer-Center. He plans to attend Penn State Altoona, majoring in civil engineering.
This scholarship was funded by donations made in memory of Ann Stipcak; Helen Bender; Patrick Orr, Class of 1977; Geneva Lazor; Steve Polinsky, Class of 1961; Cathy Polinsky; Sandy McNulty, Class of 1965; Edward Kunkle, Class of 1987; and Edward Horchar, Class of 1954.