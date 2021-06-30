A Homer-Center Alumni Scholarship was recently awarded to Aliyah Isenberg, a 2021 graduate of Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School.
She is the daughter of Jamie and Heather Kishlock, of Homer City.
During her high school career, Aliyah was a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.
She is a graduate of the ICTC Health Occupations program.
Aliyah plans to attend Westmoreland County Community College, majoring in nursing.
This scholarship was funded by donations made in memory of E. Robert Gazza, Class of 1951; Scott McAdoo, Class of 1986; Ron Kolish, Class of 1971; Elizabeth Rowley, Class of 1946; and Marcella Horchar, Class of 1956.