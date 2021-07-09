Homer-Center Alumni Scholarships were recently awarded to Jordan Putnam and Hannah Sisak, both 2021 graduates of Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School.
Jordan is the daughter of Anthony and Heather Kennedy.
During her high school career, she was a member of the Friends of Rachel Club, Media Club, YAG, and participated with the newspaper and chorus.
Jordan plans to attend Point Park University, majoring in public relations and marketing.
Hannah is the daughter of Casey and Michelle Sisak. She participated in basketball, softball, volleyball, Interact Club, Varsity Club, Friends of Rachel and Fellow Christian Athletes Club. She was named to the National Honor Society.
Hannah plans to attend Pennsylvania State University.
This scholarship was funded by donations made in memory of E. Robert Gazza, Class of 1951; Scott McAdoo, Class of 1986; Ron Kolish, Class of 1971; Elizabeth Rowley, Class of 1946; and Marcella Horchar, Class of 1956.