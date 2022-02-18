The Homer-Center Public Library will hold its annual basket bash fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. March 6 at the Homer City Fire Hall, 25 West Church St., Homer City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, which includes 25 tickets and a pre-packaged snack. Children 5 to 18 are admitted for $2, which includes a pre-packaged snack. Cost for an additional 25 tickets is $5.
Small games of chance will also be available. You must be 18 to purchase tickets or games. Drawings begin at 3 p.m. and winners need not be present.