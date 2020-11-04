The following students have been named to the Calvary Baptist Academy honor roll for the first term:
High Honors
Aleksander Petrovich, first grade; Garrett Mortimer, second grade; Brayden Nicholson, second grade; Trent Rattigan, third grade; Madisyn Mortimer, fifth grade; and Mikayla Mortimer, seventh grade.
A/B Honor Roll
Johnny Nelson, second grade; Nikola Petrovich, second grade; and Leah Nelson, fourth grade.
Honorable mention
Michael Petrovich, fourth grade; Gavin Smith, fifth grade; Maggie Murray, sixth grade; Cyrus Murray, eighth grade; Sara Covato, ninth grade; and Hannah Richards, 12th grade.