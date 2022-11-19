The following students have been named to the Calvary Baptist Academy honor roll for the first quarter.
High honors
The following students have been named to the Calvary Baptist Academy honor roll for the first quarter.
High honors
Tori Nicholson, first grade; Jordy Nelson, first grade; Nolan Smith, first grade; Abigail Edwards, first grade; Morghan Mortimer, second grade; Jaxson Nicholson, second grade; Connor Rattigan, second grade; Aleks Petrovich, third grade; Raya Edwards, third grade; Abigail Sauers, third grade; Johnny Nelson, fourth grade; Garrett Mortimer, fourth grade; Nikola Petrovich, fourth grade; Brayden Nicholson, fourth grade; Trent Rattigan, fifth grade; Michael Petrovich, sixth grade; Madisyn Mortimer, seventh grade; Mikayla Mortimer, ninth grade; Sarah Covato, 11th grade; Liam King, 11th grade
A/B honors
Leah Nelson, sixth grade; Gavin Smith, seventh grade; Maggie Murray, eighth grade; Cyrus Murray, 10th grade; Alyse Smith, 11th grade; Joanna Stockton, 11th grade; Noah Meckley, 12th grade
Honorable mention
Edrick Cessna, first grade; Averie Robertson, fifth grade; Nathan Helman, 10th grade
Perfect attendance
Mya Mortimer, K4; Perry Lloyd, K4; Timothy Stockton, kindergarten; Tori Nicholson, first grade; Jordy Nelson, first grade; Nolan Smith, first grade; Morghan Mortimer, second grade; Connor Rattigan, second grade; Emily Stockton, second grade; Aleks Petrovich, third grade; Olivia Stockton, third grade; Xavier Davis, fourth grade; Johnny Nelson, fourth grade; Garrett Mortimer, fourth grade; Trent Rattigan, fifth grade; Michael Petrovich, sixth grade; Leah Nelson, sixth grade; Nathaniel Stockton, sixth grade; Madisyn Mortimer, seventh grade; Gavin Smith, seventh grade; Abigail Stockton, eighth grade; Mikayla Mortimer, ninth grade; Troy Rattigan, ninth grade; Nathan Helman, 10th grade; Petey Velardo, 10th grade; Sarah Covato, 11th grade; Alyse Smith, 11th grade; Liam King, 11th grade; Noah Meckley, 12th grade.
