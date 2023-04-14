The following students have been named to the Calvary Baptist Academy honor roll for the second quarter.
High honors
Timothy Stockton, kindergarten; Tori Nicholson, Jordy Nelson, Nolan Smith and Abigail Edwards, first grade; Morghan Mortimer, Jaxson Nicholson and Connor Rattigan, second grade; Aleks Petrovich, Raya Edwards and Abigail Sauers, third grade; Johnny Nelson, Garrett Mortimer, Nikola Petrovich and Brayden Nicholson, fourth grade; Trent Rattigan, fifth grade; Michael Petrovich and Leah Nelson, sixth grade; Madisyn Mortimer, seventh grade; Mikayla Mortimer, ninth grade; Sarah Covato and Liam King, 11th grade
A/B honors
Maggie Murray, eighth grade; Cyrus Murray, 10th grade; Alyse Smith and Joanna Stockton, 11th grade; Noah Meckley, 12th grade
Honorable mention
AliMae George, fourth grade; Gavin Smith, seventh grade; Abigail Stockton, eighth grade; Troy Rattigan, ninth grade; Nathan Helman, 10th grade
o o o
The following students have been named to the Calvary Baptist Academy honor roll for the third quarter.
High honors
Tori Nicholson, Jordy Nelson and Abigail Edwards, first grade; Morghan Mortimer, Jaxson Nicholson and Connor Rattigan, second grade; Raya Edwards and Abigail Sauers, third grade; Garrett Mortimer, Brayden Nicholson and Nikola Petrovich, fourth grade; Trent Rattigan, fifth grade; Leah Nelson and Michael Petrovich, sixth grade; Madisyn Mortimer, seventh grade; Mikayla Mortimer, ninth grade; Sarah Covato and Liam King, 11th grade
A/B honors
Timmy Stockton, kindergarten; Aleks Petrovich and Olivia Stockton, third grade; Abigail Stockton, eighth grade; Cyrus Murray, 10th grade; Alyse Smith and Joanna Stockton, 11th grade; Noah Meckley, 12th grade
Honorable mention
Nolan Smith, first grade; Luke Smith, second grade; Johnny Nelson and Ali Mae George, fourth grade; Gavin Smith, seventh grade; Maggie Murray, eighth grade; Nathan Helman, 10th grade
Perfect attendance
Maverick Helman and Macey Mortimer, K4; Abigail Edwards, Jordy Nelson and Tori Nicholson, first grade; Morghan Mortimer, Jaxson Nicholson, Connor Rattigan and Luke Smith, second grade; Raya Edwards and Aleks Petrovich, third grade; Xavier Davis, Johnny Nelson, Brayden Nicholson and Nikola Petrovich, fourth grade; Trent Rattigan, fifth grade; Leah Nelson and Michael Petrovich, sixth grade; Madisyn Mortimer and Gavin Smith, seventh grade; Abigail Stockton, eighth grade; Mikayla Mortimer, Marshall Nolan and Troy Rattigan, ninth grade; Nathan Helman, 10th grade; Sarah Covato, Liam King, Alyse Smith and Joanna Stockton, 11th grade