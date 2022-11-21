The following students have been named to the honor roll at Homer-Center High School for the first grading period.
GRADE 12
High honors
Aiden Daniel Bekina, Mason Lee Bell, Domingo Ondo Benavidez, Cameron Michael Cavalier, Riley William Clevenger, Anna Margaret Cutshall, Joshua R. Elkin, Lilly Ann Freed, Kaitlynn Marie Harper, Logan William Henry, Julia Catherine King, McKenna Jo Kishlock, Molly Irene Kosmack, Michael Joseph Krejocic, William Christopher Liming, Alayna Evada Mack, Isaac Lee Marshall, Cole Braden McAnulty, Kaylee Moon, Alexander Phillip Morgan, Ashli Ann Mumau, Kitana Sari Olson, Abigail Mae Ramsell, Macy Marie Sardone, Alexandra M. Schmidt, Justley Grace Sharp, Annaleigh Calandra Spade, Megan Grace Steffey, Joseph August Succheralli, Vincent James Tagliati, Ethan Michael Tullis, Evan Scott Tullis, Caden Emmanuel Vitalie, Katlyn Marie White, Kira May Yeager
Honors
Caleb Joseph Anderson, Romylos Phevos-Solon Dokos, Raeanne Nichole Duman, Clark Michael Freed, McKenzie Jayne Greenawalt, Casey Lee Harper, Kyle Edward Henry, Ryan Alexander Jackson, Gavin Ray Jordan, Anderson David Lee, Emily Rose Lybarger, Emmanuel Vincent McMillian, Tayvin W. Pizer, Zachary Quentin Rouser, Rose Marie Terranova
GRADE 11
High honors
Jaxson Anthony Arone, Madison Riley Bash, Emily Rae Bowser, Kiana R. Briscoe, Rowan Burgess, David Emery Eastman, Diana Bronwyn Eastman, Alaina Danielle Fabin, Macayla Ann Fairbanks, Grace Marie Frazer, Eden Elaine Gutierrez, Lucas William Hurd, Chevelle June Kenney, Ashlyn Brielle Kerr, David Edwin Kwisnek, Carter Edgar Moore, Kylie L. Myer, Braden A. Neal, Alexandra Grace Ober, Caleb Anthony Palmer, Allyson Louise Plueckhahn, Ciara M. Richards, Dakota Marie Robinson, Alivia Jayne Stambolia, Nicholas Philip Todd, Raylee Marie Weller, Meegan Catherine Williams
Honors
Kaden Jon Bernard, Lydia Haven Bishop, Ashlyn N. Cripps, Garrett Ryan Greene, Landon Ryan Hill, Shae Lynn Mogle, Aiden William Murphy, Patrick James Rudd, Elisa Vicenza Rura, Sonya Rain Shamberger, Aspin Lee Wadding, Peyton Matthew Yurky
GRADE 10
High honors
Angelo Joseph Alexander, Gracie Lee Anderson, Hannah Rose Arone, Nathan Allen Birchall, James Benjamin Clawson, Gabriella James Cook, Braden Lee Dunn, Hunter Clint Elias, Jonathan Malcolm Hamilton, Daniel Owen Jones, Ava Elizabeth King, Benjamin David Longwell, Madison Jade Lovejoy, Riley Abigale Miscik, Alexis Erin Mitchell, Owen Maddox Salley, Jackson Peter Supko, Noah Richard Turk, Kristen Marie Yackuboskey, Cali Jade Yeager
Honors
Briana Lyn Benamati, Isabella Yvonne Bernard, Ian James Bocz, Emily Elisabeth Cofano, Kira Sophia Friedel, Melanie Louise George, Noah James Greenlee, Leah May Henry, William Alan Jones, Olivia Jordan Lear, Denver Vincent Machis, Oshen J Mendiola Maratita, Taryne Lee Newhouse, Ava Brynn Overdorff, Sariwan Paeng-on, Mariah Ivy Redmond, Jeremiah Michael Rushton, Kendall LeAnne Scalese, Sarah Grace Steffey, Landon Cole Stuchel
GRADE 9
High honors
Isabella Joy Arone, Joss Jason Bence, Veronica Marie Bush, Talan Gregory Cruz, Kendra Lynn Ditter, Kaitlynn Hope Fairbanks, Andrew David Fisher, Abigail Sherene Harper, Ethan Matthew Huston, Damian Joseph Leasure, Rebekah Catherine Marshall, Shelby James Miller, Morgan Elizabeth Nagy, Brayden Parker Rado, Emma-lee Jane Rouser, Sarah Catherine Schmidt, Landon Matthew Shoup, Mason Francis Sisko, Bella Carmella Tamburrino, Peyton Lynn Tanner, Wyatt Robert Trexler, Vanessa Rose Uher, Hanna Rose Weller, Emma Faith Zayac
Honors
Alaina Bree Bell, Callie Amber Bishop, Nash Kenneth Budner, Phoebe Marie Compton, Destiny Alexis Davis, Carter William Drew, Owen Forrest Elkin, Havanah Jolyn-Faith Emmert, Kierra Faith Jackson, Kylee Elaine Krejocic, Autumn J. Lee, Austin Scott Ruddock, Gabriel Michael Ruffner, Hunter Mason Shamberger, Jaiden Michael Sharer, Isabella Jade Sleigh
GRADE 8
High honors
Carson Price Arone, Brady Andrew Frazer, Christopher Gregory Morgan, Matthew Alexander Olechoveski, Isabelle Faith Rowland, Maggie Ann Voyda
Honors
Hayden David Bence, Brianna Brooke Birchall, Alexander Joseph Foltz, Aiden James Griffith, Riley Marie Grillo, Bryanna Marie Haer, Joanna Clair Howard, Mitchell James Kellerman, Aidan Rose Kenney, Joseph C. Kosmack, Sydney Scout Liming, Caden James McAnulty, Ethan Christopher Palmer, Ceyara Marie Rising, Kelsie L. Shirey, Colton James Supko, Kendall Layne Tanner, Sydney Paige Turnbull, Danielle Marie Uher, Cara Michelle Waller
GRADE 7
High honors
Julianna Rae Fabin, Everett Richard Lee, Brody Michael Moore, Alexander Thomas Rager, Catherine Olexa Sisak, Titan Cassidy Wolfgang, Grace Mae Yurky
Honors
Jordan Samuel Arone, Taicha Anne Bartlebaugh, Zoey Ondo Benavidez, Madison Lee Brendlinger, Reece Michael Coy, Nathaniel Edwin Daugherty, Elliot Patrick Drew, Jillian Eileen Howard, Morgan Paige McCracken, Taylor Marie Rado, Isabella Jordyn Ruffner, Emerson Olivia Shank, Celena Grace Sharer, Jackson Thomas Strong, Andrew David Szentmiklosi, Elijah David Turk, Bridgett Jane Uher, Brooklyn Makenzie Visnesky, Jaden Andrew Warr, Landon Matthew Welker, Grace Elizabeth Yackuboskey, Alaina M. Yount