The following sixth-grade students have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter at United Elementary School:
High honors
Anthony Janicsko, Mya Lichtenfels, Brock Mason, Mark Metil, Jesse Sokira
Honors
Kayla Anderson, Landon Ault, Isabella Cardona, Ashley Clark, Kaitlynn Deemer, Kane Duncan, Gabriella Esposito, Bailey Garland, Katieri Goodlin, Cayden Hansen, Oreatta Harvey, Addison Hill, Reese Hoffman, Brendan James, Payton Kolarik, Ashlyn Lane, Alexis Long, Mya Michaels, Alyssa Monty, Syson Oleksa, Tristen Plummer, Braeden Rowland, Bryn Sheasley, Kennadee Stivison, Michael Volk, Caly Ward, Faith Wirick