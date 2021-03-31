Thirty-three Indiana and Armstrong County 4-H horse club members recently competed in the annual 4-H horse bowl contest. Normally this event is held as a club team competition but due to the pandemic, it was done individually this year in a Kahoot style on-line contest.
The top three individuals in each age division were provided with monetary awards by Indiana Auto Salvage, LLC, and an anonymous donor.
Volunteer Ethel Coleman assisted with question selection and contest development.
The top five winners in each division are listed below.
CLOVERBUD: Aria Monoskey, Bits and Bridles; Amira Dewalt, Bits and Bridles; Isabella Claypoole, Silver Spurs; and Samantha Kwisnek, Bits and Bridles.
BEGINNER: Brynley Breisch, Shawnee Riders; Olivia Shimko, Bits and Bridles; Samantha Uadiski, Bits and Bridle; Hunter Heartman, Bits and Bridles; and Shana Garland, Bits and Bridles.
JUNIOR: Kayleigh Zottola, Shawnee Riders; Emmy McLaughlin, Trailblazers; Sierra McCunn, Shawnee Riders; Madison George, Silver Spurs; and Alex Kwisnek, Bits and Bridles.
INTERMEDIATE: John Clark Bruner, Trailblazers; Addison Crytzer, Young Ruff Riders; Molly Sleppy, Trailblazers; Logan Barnhart, Sleepy Hollow; and Hailee Monoskey, Bits and Bridles.
SENIOR: Ainsley Freyvogel, Shawnee Riders; Emmi Bracken, Sleepy Hollow; Elizabeth Bruner, Trailblazers; Sofia Getty, Young Ruff Riders; and Katelynn Ghiardi, Shawnee Riders.
Other participants in the contest were Kate Kwisnek, Maddison Barnhart, Jadyn Frew, Chloe Bishop, Marlee Barner, Skye Lasher, Rachel Fox, Jasmin Uptegraph and Riley White.