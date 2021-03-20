ANNOUNCEMENTS
• The CDC has developed a Vaccine Toolkit to help the community communicate vaccine information. To use and share the toolkit, visit https://www.cdc.gov/corona virus/2019-ncov/vaccines/toolkits/community-organization.html.
• Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation awards a total of $30,000 in scholarships to students pursuing a career in healthcare. Applications will be accepted through March 31. To apply, visit http://phn foundation.net/healthcare-scholarships.aspx.
• The REACH Partnership continues to disseminate information concerning COVID-19. A group of local community leaders formed Resources, Education, Announcements, Communication, Help — a collective voice and official source for news and information around emerging concerns and opportunities for the citizens of Indiana County. The concept evolved from the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force spearheaded by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners. The first county-wide concern REACH is addressing is the impact of COVID-19 on Indiana County residents. For information, visit www.IndianaCountyPAREACH.org; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Indiana-County-REACH-106736077930704/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Indi anaReach.
• The Family Promise store, “Beyond Shelter” is open and serving consumers. This store provides low income and underemployed individuals an opportunity to purchase non-food items for a reduced price so they can use their cash resources to pay their rent and utilities, therefore aiding their ability to maintain independent living. Call (724) 464-5220 or email ihnindiana@gmail.com to check eligibility, see what you need to bring to your first visit, register for the program, learn the process and the hours of operation.
• Indiana Borough launched the “Together Indiana” Outreach Campaign to provide a unifying voice for community members working together to combat the Coronavirus. For more information, visit https://www.togetherindiana.com.
• The Open Door — Services are provided both on site and via telehealth on a case by case basis for both Alcohol and Other Drug Services, as well as Gambling Addiction Services. In such a time of uncertainty, The Open Door wants everyone to know they are available 24/7 to assist with getting people into outpatient or inpatient treatment services. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• The Open Door — Crisis is still responding to all mobiles when safe. However, they are not entering buildings or homes. They are meeting consumers outside or on a porch to maintain social distancing. They also have the ability to do remote and mobile assessments over the phone if needed for their or the clients’ safety. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• The Open Door — Support groups are meeting at their own discretion. As this information changes periodically, call with questions. A list of tele or online meetings is available for those to safely connect with others for a meeting. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The Housing Accessibility Program provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to Indiana County residents with permanent physical disabilities. The work performed will enable residents to maintain their independent living status by modifying their homes to accommodate their disability. Eligibility requirements must be met including income and homeownership guidelines. There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. For more information, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 and leave a message. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The 55+ Roof and Furnace Replacement Program provides furnace replacements for inoperable or inefficient older furnaces that do not operate properly. To qualify, applicants must be age 55 and over, Senior homeowners, low-moderate income eligible (Section 8 Guidelines), current on property taxes or on an approved payment plan with Tax Claim. Wood burners, coal furnaces or outdoor furnaces will not be installed. Assessment of the home’s building envelope will be made upon inspection. Additional improvements may be made to aid the efficiency of the new furnace if funds are available. There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. Call (724) 465-3872 and leave a voicemail. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
• Naloxone (Narcan) Training is offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e. prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free Naloxone by completing training with a staff member. To schedule an appointment, call (724) 463-7860 in Indiana County, (724) 545-1614 in Armstrong County and (814) 226-6350 in Clarion County.
• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry is open to the public, but appointments are required. No walk-ins are permitted. Those attending must show photo identification. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
• County residents can dial the 2-1-1 Helpline and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week who can connect them with human services help. Share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, childcare and other health and human service resources. For more information, visit www.pa211sw.org.
• Aging Services, Inc. — Social Centers have resumed normal hours. Daily attendance is limited along with limited activities (fitness classes, craft classes and bingo). Congregate meals are provided. To attend a center, call and reserve a meal by noon the day before. Reservation times will be staggered to accommodate as many participants as possible. Takeout meals will be continued, and individuals must also call the day before by noon to reserve a meal. Those attending the center will be required to consent to a temperature and health screening and to follow handwashing, mask and social distancing protocols. Those who are ill are asked not to attend and must understand that if they are visibly ill, their entrance will be denied. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services, Inc. — Administrative Offices are open by appointment only. If anyone needs to see the Apprise Counselor or a Care Manager, call first and make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Armagh center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays with exercise classes from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Call (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal. Transportation is available.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Aultman center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays with exercise classes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Call (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal. Transportation is available.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Mahoning Hills center is serving breakfast from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call (724) 286-3099.
• The Creekside Area Food Pantry is available by appointment for residents of Creekside, Ernest, and Washington Township from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at Creekside United Methodist Church. For more information or an appointment, call (724) 463-0580.
• The Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank supplies fresh meat, produce, dairy and pantry items. For more information, call (724) 463-7530 and leave a message. Volunteers pick up messages from their homes, and calls are returned within 24 hours.
• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every other month February through September. It is closed October through January. They provide free, gently used clothing. To confirm dates, call (724) 639-9454.
• The Arc of Indiana County, ICCAP, and the USDA Farm to Family Program partnered to offer a small-scale site distribution of food for individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, other disabilities and their families. Produce distribution is from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, except the third Wednesday of the month at 120 N. Fifth St., Indiana. For more information on ordering boxes, contact Michelle Jordan at (814) 441-7981, (724) 349-8230 or at mjordan@arcindiana.org.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Grab and Go Lunches, which take the place of the soup kitchen until further notice due to COVID-19. Free healthy balanced lunches are available through a pick-up window from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunches are available to the community. Individuals will be asked to “sign in,” and lunches will only be given to those present at the window or in a vehicle. People will no longer be able to pick up for others. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — The Gleaning Program is held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program provides free bread, baked goods and grocery items donated by area merchants year-round for residents in need. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Meals 2 You, an outreach program of the Chevy Chase Community Center, serves home-cooked meals to people in Indiana Borough and White Township who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves. There are no age restrictions. The cost is $5 per day. Volunteers deliver to an individual’s home. For more information, call Brandi Ports (client coordinator) at (412) 309-1494 or email ccmeals2you@gmail.com.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Diaper Bank is for people who need diapers. They can get diapers during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Dry Pet Food Bank is for people who need pet food. They can get pet food during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• The First United Methodist Church of Marion Center Clothing Closet is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The closet provides free clothing. Masks are required. For an appointment or more information, call (724) 397-5517.
• The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church Clothing Closet in Kent is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month. The closet provides free clothing. The closet is closed November through February. For information, call (724) 479-8941.
COMING EVENT
Family Promise of Indiana County Financial Literacy Classes are now offered one-on-one virtually via Zoom. No group classes are offered at this time. Topics include: Wants vs Needs, Tracking Spending Habits, Preparing a Budget, Living Within Your Means, Saving Money and Debt Repayment. The workshop is free. For information and registration, call (724) 464-5220 or email FLCindco@gmail.com.
MEETING
The Arc of Indiana County Parents with Purpose will be held at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month via Zoom. To provide opportunities for participation, the workgroup will offer morning and evening sessions. These times will alternate each month. Have you ever had questions about your child’s education but were afraid to ask? Are you worried about your child’s future and how you can support them? Do you want to know more about the opportunities and support for your child within our community? The upcoming workgroup is for parents of school-age students with disabilities. Directed by The Arc of Indiana County and ARIN IU#28’s Local Task Force 28, the workgroup’s purpose is to provide parents with support, education and advocacy. For information, email Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arcindiana.org.
BLOODMOBILES
The American Red Cross — For information, call the Chestnut Ridge Chapter at (724) 834-6510 or the Indiana County Office at (724) 465-5678. If you are 16 years of age or older (16 year olds must have parental permission), weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. For an appointment, call (800) RED CROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania.html.
CLASSES
Call for next scheduled class, cost and registration information for all classes unless otherwise noted. Most classes require early registration.
• Your Changing Body for Girls is a workshop that addresses the emotional and physical changes of puberty, for girls ages 9 to 12 and their parents. The workshop is held monthly at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For dates and times, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Well-Being Center Fitness Classes feature various types of yoga, interval training, strength and conditioning on an ongoing basis at various locations. For dates and times, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A Breastfeeding Workshop is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. Learn about feeding your baby, pumping and storing milk. Early registration is required. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
• A Childbirth Preparation Series is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. The series is recommended for the 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy. This four-part series is designed to prepare parents for giving birth. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• Childbirth Weekend is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The series is being offered virtually at this time.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, changes have occurred with many support groups. Please contact the agency/organization/group prior to going to a meeting to confirm it is still being offered and in which format. Some are suspended, some are virtual and some may still be meeting in person.
• Excela Health Stroke Support Group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month in the first floor conference room at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Grandparents Supporting Others is held at The Alice Paul House. This group was created to assist grandparents and caregivers acting as a parental figure in their grandchildren’s lives. Through education, encouragement and group discussion, grandparents will be given the opportunity to support other grandparents in our community. For date, time and location, call (724) 349-4444.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Brain Injury Support is designed to support not only those with brain injuries, but also their family and friends.
For more information, call (724) 357-6902.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Breast Cancer Support Group; call (724) 357-8081 for more information.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Diabetes Support Group; a dietitian and clinical nurse specialist help people with diabetes develop and practice self-management. Call (724) 357-7164 for more information.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Insulin Pump Therapy Support; call (724) 357-7164 for information.
• Men’s Anger Group is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by Catholic Charities, Greensburg. Call (724) 463-8806 or (866) 409-6455 for meeting dates and more information. A screening is required before registration.
• The Myasthenia Gravis Association holds monthly face-to-face support group meetings. For a schedule, visit the virtual support group at www.facebook.com/mgawpa or call (412) 566-1545.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds Narcotics Anonymous meetings at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar, PA 15923 (Bottom floor of K&K Flowers and Coffeehouse). For information, call David at (724) 510-9056 or (724) 676-2111.
GRIEF SUPPORT
• Bereavement Support Offered By Local Funeral Homes: Some offer specific support services to the families they serve; some offer support services to the general public; some offer meetings and others offer resources. Call to find out if their services can meet your needs.
— Bowser-Minich Bereavement Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550
— C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City; call (724) 479-9422
— Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg; call (724) 639-3911
— James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville; call (724) 459-7611
— John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 463-4499
— McCabe – Roof Funeral Home, Clymer; call (724) 254-2555
— Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, call (724) 349-2000; Clymer, call (724) 254-4342
— Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale; call (814) 743-6833
— Richard Shoemaker Funeral, Blairsville; call (724) 459-9115
— Richard C. Stewart Funeral Home, Armagh; call (814) 446-6699
— Robinson-Lytle, Inc. Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-9700
• Excela Health Adult Grief Support Group is offered in six-week sessions. Dates and locations vary. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Cancer Grief Support Group is offered from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Our Club House, 4893 Route 30 East, Greensburg. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Healing Hearts Infant Bereavement Support Group is held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 5450 Second Ave., Pittsburgh. For information, email awilson@cribsforkids.org. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of the VNA of Indiana County, is a child-focused, family bereavement support center. Hopeful Hearts provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet in the evenings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month September through May in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For information about this program, volunteer opportunities or to see if services are provided in person or virtual, call (724) 463-6340.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Bereavement Services are held in the Obstetric Unit for those suffering a neo-natal loss/miscarriage/tubal pregnancy. Trained Counselors provide counseling and support via phone or from information on their FaceBook Page. For information, call (724)357-7060.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds Embracing Grief meetings at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The meetings are currently being held virtually. The support group is for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. For information, call or text Becky at (724) 388-1124.
• Pennsylvania Tears Foundation Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The group is for everyone who has suffered the loss of a baby. Anyone is welcome to attend no matter how long ago your loss occurred. For more information, call (724) 961-9489 or visit www.thetearsfoundation.org/pennsylvania/.
• Visiting Nurse Association Family Hospice Coping with Loss Support Groups have resumed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Groups are open to all of those who are coping with grief and loss. Groups are free and open to the community. The afternoon group is held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For information, call Lori Parks at (724) 762-3642. The evening group is held for six consecutive sessions. For dates, time and more information, call Janice Starry at (724) 463-8711.