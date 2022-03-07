On Feb. 26, Indiana Area High School Science Club members traveled to the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional science fair competition at Slippery Rock University, where members competed against other Region 9 school districts.
Science club students voluntarily choose areas in which to research such as biology, chemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, computer science and social sciences. At this fair students’ projects were scored by panels of judges, with those receiving a score of 1 moving on to the state competition at Penn State, held over three days in May.
This year 24 students completed projects and traveled to the regional competition.
Of those, 15 qualified for the state competition.
Special recognition was given to Julia Runge, who achieved a perfect score and won a Directors Award, which came with a monetary award, for her work on “How Testing Environments Affect Student Performance.”
Lillian Stevens also won a Director’s Award for her work with the “Effects of UV Light on Bacterial Growth.” Andrew Kuzneski won the Best in Category Award in physics for his work on “A Magnets Effect on the Movement of Charged Particles.”
Receiving Best in Category for botany was Jenna Conrad for her work on “The Effect of Aeroponics and Hydroponics on Plant Growth.”
IHS students did a fantastic job and are excited for the chance to present at the Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair at Carnegie Science center in March.
The Science Club program is sponsored by Emily Hixson (biology) who coordinates all club activities with support from Jamie Edmonds (biology), Michael Lehman (physics) and Dr. Scott Layden (mathematics).