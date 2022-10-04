Lt. Nicole Dawn Mountain, a native of Clarksburg, Pennsylvania, is part of Naval Oceanography ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Fleet Survey Team, headquartered at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space). They synthesize a vast array of oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of safety of flight and navigation.