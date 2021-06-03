Indiana Area School District announced the awarding of scholarships at a virtual ceremony on May 25.
The following students received scholarships:
• Andy Koma Nursing Scholarship: Chloe Kocinski
• Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award: Allison Rutledge
• Birmingham-Southern College Presidential Scholarship: Gracie Agnello
• Bo Wood Memorial Scholarship: Sydney Brice
• Bob McQuaide Scholarship: Gavin Millen
• Bradley and Brent Lundstrom Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Carloni, Benjamin Coleman
• Cecil Spadafora MVP Award: Matt Nelson
• Charlie Hogan Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Williams
• Chatham University 1869 Academic Excellence Scholarship; Chatham University Scholarship Interview Day Award; and Chatham University Tuition Exchange Scholarship: Allison Rutledge
• Dr. Robert P. Martin Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Carloni
• Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Dean’s Scholarship and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Women of Excellence Award: Carmella Barbara
• First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship: Branden Kanick, Chloe Kocinski, Allison Rutledge
• Graham Sefton And Anna Mae Sweeney Baskin Foundation Scholarship: Chloe Kocinski
• I.O.O.F Odd Fellows Lodge #936: Brody Kunselman
• Indiana Area Education Association Scholarship: Lillian Nath
• Indiana County Counselors Association Scholarship: Jason Zheng
• Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame: Caroline Bianco, Kyle Thome
• Indiana Football Boosters Scholarship: Matt Nelson
• Indiana Kiwanis Club Memorial Scholarship: Adriana Guth-Borowski
• Indiana Midday Rotary STEM Scholarship: Jason Zheng
• Indiana Optimist Award: Lauren Carloni
• Indiana Rotary Club Robert l. Woodard Memorial Scholarship: Hope Byers
• Indiana Soccer Boosters Scholarship: Allison Rutledge, Jason Zheng
• Indiana Sportsman’s Club Scholarship: Jason Zheng
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly College of Business and Information Scholarship: Ethan Black, Isaac Griffith, Austin Homer
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Jane Leonard Scholarship: Tyler Gonos
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Joseph W. Serene Memorial Scholarship: Caroline Bianco
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania President’s Scholar Award: Anna Romance, Sara Zimmerman
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Promising Scholars: Tyler Gonos
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Robert E. Cook Honors College Scholarship: Saja Abulaila, Ryan Francis, Shagufta Haque, Gregory Kenning
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Softball Athletic Scholarship: Sara Zimmerman
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Sutton Scholarship: Ethan Black, Megan Brocious, Lauren Carloni, Ryan Francis, Austin Homer, Gregory Kenning
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Trustees’ Scholarship: Patrick Greene, Isaac Griffith
• Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month and LCDR Scott Zellem Memorial Scholarship: Allison Rutledge
• Lorraine Petras Mat and Book Award: Bradley Petras
• Margery P. Nix Red Cross Service Award: Chloe Kocinski
• Marion Center Bank Annual Business Scholarship: Shagufta Haque
• Mark A. Hess Memorial Scholarship: Allison Rutledge
• NAACP Shirley Sadler Reeder Memorial Scholarship: Allison Rutledge, Bafarima Sissoko
• National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist: Hasan Ali
• New York University Tandon Scholarship: David Huang
• Nix Drama Award: Debra Flint, Bastian Webber
• Notre Dame College Dean’s Scholarship; Notre Dame College Grant; and Notre Dame College Leadership Scholar/Rugby: Gavin Prebish
• Penn State University Provost’s Award: Bafarima Sissoko
• Point Park University Academic Scholarship and Point Park University Artistic Achievement Award: Debra Flint
• Point Park University Vice President Scholarship: Kiley Libengood
• President’s Education Award: Hasan Ali, Megan Brocious, Caleigh Cessna, Lucas Connell, Gianna Cosentino, Maddux Fisanich, Adriana Guth-Borowski, David Huang, Sara Kane, Chloe Kocinski, Kaitlyn Marshall, Quinn Martineau, Magdalene Medvetz, Nathan Metzger, Audra Moore, Alexis Single, Clayton Weaver
• Rochester Institute of Technology Presidential Scholarship: Bradley Petras
• S&T Bank Scholarship: Benjamin Brown, Dexter Froud
• Salvatore Agnello Scholarship: Clayton Weaver
• Sara L. Steve Memorial Scholarship: Magdalene Medvetz
• Seton Hill University Aloysia Lowe Scholarship and Seton Hill University Elizabeth Ann Seton Scholarship: Cameron Albert
• Slippery Rock University Merit Scholarship: Tucker Davis
• St. Vincent College Presidential Scholarship: Taylor Sheesley
• Texas Christian University Dean’s Scholarship: Sara Kane
• The Challenge Program Academic Excellence Award: Max Kovalchick
• The Challenge Program Academic Improvement Award: Bruce Simmons
• The Challenge Program Community Service Award: Allison Rutledge
• The Challenge Program Perfect Attendance Award: John Fischer
• The Challenge Program Stem Award: Maddux Fisanich
• Timothy Woods Memorial Scholarship: Silas Schiera
• University of Pittsburgh Academic Scholarship: Lucas Connell, Jason Zheng
• Walter J. Stapleton Memorial Golf Scholarship: John Fischer
• Washington and Jefferson College Alumni Referral Award; Washington and Jefferson College Good Neighbor Award; Washington and Jefferson College Scholar Award; and Washington and Jefferson College Visit Grant: Gracie Porter
• Westinghouse Science Honors Institute: Amna Kasi
• Westminster College Tower Scholarship: Joshua Glaser
• Wheaton College President’s Scholarship: Clayton Weaver
• WPIAL/James Collins Scholar/Athlete Award: Joshua Glaser, Allison Rutledge