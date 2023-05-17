The Indiana Art Association has announced Kyle Christian as the winner of the organization’s annual art scholarship.
Kyle is a 2023 graduating senior from Indiana Area Senior High School.
The Indiana Art Association has announced Kyle Christian as the winner of the organization’s annual art scholarship.
Kyle is a 2023 graduating senior from Indiana Area Senior High School.
“Kyle is very deserving of our $500 scholarship,” said Julieann Knox, chair of IAA’s scholarship committee.
“His work shows a lot of thought and detail and he has perfected the use of different mediums — pen and ink being his favorite and including watercolor, acrylics and ceramics.”
Knox noted that Christian is especially attracted to performance and film, saying that he has acted in several high school plays and even creates his own comedy videos online.
Christian has also written and published a novel called The True Story of George Washington and the Cherry Tree.
Said Christian, “I’m hoping to pursue a career in film by attending Penn State through their 2+2 program this coming fall. I want to use my art skills in a film career and I’m excited to see where college takes me.”
“He’s a very artistically diverse and interesting young man,” added Knox. “We’re delighted to assist him in the pursuit of his arts education and career goals.”
IAA awards a competitive scholarship each year to a graduating Indiana County student who plans on further education in an art field.
Christian will be presented with his award at the opening reception of IAA’s annual show on June 9 at The Artists Hand Gallery. The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend, said Knox.
The IAA funds its annual art scholarship through the sales of member artwork.
To learn more about, or become an IAA member, visit their website at https://www.indianaart association.org/.
