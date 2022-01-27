The Indiana County Branch of the American Association of University Women is offering $1,000 scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.
Women students attending either Indiana University of Pennsylvania or Saint Francis University whose career goal is to exemplify AAUW’s mission to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy are eligible to apply. Selection is based on financial need, academic promise, clarity of goals and future potential.
Eligible applicants must be a current Indiana University of Pennsylvania or Saint Francis University undergraduate or graduate student who identifies as a woman, has earned at least 24 undergraduate credits or six graduate credits by the end of spring 2022 and has a 3.0 or better grade point average.
Eligible applicants must also be enrolled for the fall 2022 semester/term.
Information and an online application can be found on the Indiana branch AAUW website https:// indiana-pa.aauw.net/scholarship/.
Acceptance of scholarship applications will begin Feb. 1 and close on April 21.
Scholarship candidates must be available to attend a video-interview.
This scholarship is offered in cooperation with AAUW Collegiate Institutional members Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Saint Francis University.