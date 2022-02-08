Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 48 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 422 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 60.
Statewide, there was an increase of 7,855 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county remains at 328. There have been four deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 24 hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and none on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 10 are unvaccinated and 14 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, one is unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,072 people, or 45 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,088 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were 12 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,252 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.