Indiana County NAACP announced its 2021 Shirley Sadler Reeder Memorial Scholarship recipients on June 1.
Recipients are Allison Rutledge and Bafarima “Fima” Sissoko.
Two graduating seniors at Indiana Area Senior High School, the award at $1,000 each was presented to the students in the outdoor area of the front of the lower commons of the school on Tuesday, June 1, by Dr. Carolyn Princes, president of Indiana County NAACP.
Joining her were the following NAACP members: Carol Asamoah, membership chair; Anna Frank, assistant secretary; Lael Jenkins, health chair; and Sherene Hess, vice president.
The recipients were selected by an Evaluation Committee of five members: Jenkins, Dr. Lori Woods, Asamoah, Kathy Abbey Baker and the branch’s scholarship committee chair, Scott Mossgrove.
Upon review of the applications, Princes confirmed with the Evaluation Committee that applicants were overall good candidates who equally represented by the essence of the award in leadership, activities, service, academic achievements and future aspirations, which were consistent with mission of the NAACP and the award.
Both recipients desire to enter a health field.
Allison plans to major in neuroscience, attend Chatham University and play soccer. Fima plans to major in nursing and attend Penn State University.
With two strong recommendations that consistently indicated the recipients are intelligent individuals who possess “strong work ethics, maturity, a sense of leadership and responsibility,” and “a willingness to go above and beyond” the call of duty and to “help others” while “continuing to balance (their) own needs,” one states that Allison “truly believes that everyone deserves a seat at the table” and that Fima has a “quiet way of sensing when someone needs encouragement.”
Of two different backgrounds, the recipients successfully captured a major role/achievement of the NAACP.
Allison: “Thanks to the NAACP and many other organizations, people in the U.S. have recognized the unacceptable behaviors of people of color and action has been taken to stop these discriminatory acts. With their hard work, NAACP has been able to help people of color who face racism and discrimination.”
Fima: “The racial discrimination that the NAACP has prided itself on diminishing has made living as a person of color in 2021 something to be proud of. We will always recognize their educating (about) racial injustices, their breaking of hurdles we have to climb to reach success, and their overall creation of a positive world where people of color aren’t held back. With the NAACP, I know I will never be forgotten.”