The 37th Pennsylvania Envirothon state competition was held virtually on May 10, 11 and 25. High school students from 58 Pennsylvania counties participated in this year’s event.
At the Envirothon, five-member teams participated in a series of field station tests that focused on five topic areas — soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife and environmental issues.
The 2021 current environmental issues focused on “Water Resource Management: Local Control and Local Solutions.”
Teams participating in the Pennsylvania Envirothon represent the best and the brightest of the thousands of high school teens who have competed in county Envirothon competitions sponsored by conservation districts from across the state.
This year only the top-scoring 15 teams prepared and delivered oral presentations to panels of judges who evaluated each team on its problem-solving capabilities, oral presentation skills and recommendations to help solve the specific environmental challenge, which related to the current environmental issue.
Indiana County’s Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op team, comprised of Andy Bertolino, Elizabeth Bruner, Joseph Pumford, Lily Shilling and Bergen Spencer, was among those who qualified to participate in the oral presentation and eventually placed 15th overall in the state competition.
At the state level, the Envirothon is sponsored by Pennsylvania’s 66 county conservation districts, the State Conservation Commission and the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts.
The program is managed by a board of directors representing those sponsors. Technical expertise is provided by the following partners: PA Department of Agriculture, PA Department of Environmental Protection, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PA Game Commission, PA Fish and Boat Commission, U.S.D.A. Natural Resources Conservation Service and Penn State Extension.
The 2021 Pennsylvania Envirothon champions will represent the commonwealth at the 32nd NCF-Envirothon virtual competition planned for July 25-28 and hosted by Nebraska Envirothon.
More than 45 teams from the United States, Canada and China are expected to compete.