Tyler Cousins was recently awarded the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
Cousins was recognized for his distinguished civilian service, in his current role, as Use Control Project Officers Group deputy lead project officer, Nuclear Surety Division, Nuclear Surety Department, Nuclear Enterprise Directorate, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va., from October 2019 to May 2020.
During this time, Cousins managed all Defense Threat Reduction Agency support to Use Control and Disablement Management System programs to satisfy a classified, time sensitive Joint Urgent Operation Need in support of the United States European Command.
He assisted the Department of Energy and the United States Air Force teams through the planning, execution and training phases for highly visible Joint Staff requirements.
Cousins’ relentless drive and outstanding professionalism also ensured success for Operation AXIOM TRAVELER, ensuring safe and secure special airlift missions, to strengthen the North Atlantic Treaty Organization strike mission.
He expertly led the collaborative efforts of five Air Force Wings and Department of Energy installation and engineering teams to expertly execute this $171 million program.
Lastly, Cousins ensured comprehensive information flowed up and down the chain, allowing senior leaders from the United States European Command to make time-sensitive decisions during the operation. Cousins’ superior professionalism and exceptional mission accomplishments reflect great credit upon himself, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and the Department of Defense.
The Distinguished Civilian Service Medal is the highest honorary award that the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Department of Defense, can confer upon a civilian employee, and is granted only to those employees who have given distinguished or extraordinary service.
Tyler Cousins is a 2013 graduate of Indiana Area High School, 2017 graduate of Penn State University and 2018 graduate of The University of Michigan.
He is the son of Chris and Donna Cousins, of Indiana.