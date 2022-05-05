At its May meeting, the Indiana Optimist Club selected Isaac Myers as its 773rd Boy of the Month. Isaac, 17, is the son of Todd and Holly Myers, of Indiana, and a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School. He is a member of The Summit Church in White Township.
Isaac is a three-year letter winner in soccer where he was also captain the past two years.
In school, Isaac is president of the IHS Ambassadors, a senior class representative, member of Table Tennis Club, IHS Leadership Seminar, Key Club, National Honor Society and FBLA. He is a four-time state qualifier for FBLA.
Isaac is a youth soccer referee and volunteer coach of Indiana Soccer Boosters skills sessions and summer camp. He works part time at Martin’s as a cashier and also walks dogs and mows lawns.
His hobbies include fishing, skiing, disc golf and hanging out with friends.
His favorite television shows are “Breaking Bad,” “Brooklyn 99” and “Ted Lasso.”
He enjoys reading fiction and his favorite subjects in school are math and psychology. Isaac’s plans are to attend Slippery Rock University majoring in psychology.