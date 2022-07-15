iup square logo

The following students from Indiana County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 2022.

The full list of graduates is available at www.iup.edu/news.

Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:

Armagh: Felicity Noelle Regan, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business

Black Lick: Grant J. Distefano, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education

Blairsville: Alyssa Rene Constantino, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Haley Marie Dick, B.S. in Nursing; Brianna Lynn Fulmer, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Mikaila Haight, B.A. in Psychology; Caitlin Lash, B.A. in Sociology; Victoria Rebecca Livolsi, M.Ed. in School Counseling; MacKenzie M. Lockhart, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Olivia Elise Long, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Jordann Alexandra Noel, B.S. in Disability Services

Cherry Tree: Whitney Marie Lowe, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Daniel Thomas McCullough, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Jeffrey A. White, B.S. in Chemistry

Clymer: Madison Rose Britton, B.A. in Anthropology; Madison Rose Britton, B.S. in Natural Science; Zackary David Busovicki, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Brittany Erin Fletcher, M.S. in Biology; David Jacob Fyock, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Nicholas Bernard Greene, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Tyler Nunez, M.A. in English/TESOL; Kaitlyn Rochelle Smith, B.S. in Nursing; David Stephenson, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Mariah Paige Syktich, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

Commodore: Jamie Lynne Chichy, D.Ed. in Administration and Leadership Studies; Robert Walter Kanick, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Madilyn Rose Ober, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Madelyne Rose White, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences

Coral: Taylor Marie Palmer, M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology

Creekside: Carmen Gerald Gett, B.S. in Biology; Emily Kristin Risinger, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Holly Beth Rougeaux, D.Ed. in Administration and Leadership Studies; Hailey Anne Shields, B.S. in Nursing

Ernest: Matthew Anthony Badzik, B.S. in Finance; Sydney Jean Edwards, B.S.Ed. in English Education

Glen Campbell: Katherine A. Batten-Kime, B.S. in Respiratory Care

Graceton: Matthew Ernest Alexander, B.A. in Political Science/Homeland Security; Quentin Richard Davis, A.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management

Home: Toni Marie Juart, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Bobbi Lee Pease, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Cory Curtis Williams, B.S. in Regional Planning

Homer City: Zachary Paul Boyer, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Mikayla Artemis Dokos, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Stephen R. Plowcha, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Madeline Faith Weaver, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

Indiana: Shatha O. Alawwad, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Abdulaziz Ibraheem Almousa, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Sultan Alquthami, Ph.D. in English/Literature and Criticism; Haley Ann Baldinger, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Ann Beatty, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Benjamin Thomas Bianco, B.S. in Finance; Jillian Rose Black, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Kacey M. Blair, B.S. in Nursing; Trevon Blair, B.A. in International Studies

Lauren Cullerton Boda-Sutton, B.A. in General Studies; Clare Brossman, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education; Jesse Justin Brown, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education; Stephanie Buck, M.A. in Sociology; Parker James Chadwick, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Matthew J. Conjelko, B.A. in Economics; Jacob Ross Cribbs, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education

Brendon Nathaniel Curry, B.A. in Psychology; Isaac N. Decker, B.A. in Criminology; Ramata Diallo, M.A. in English/TESOL; Aryn N. Dubosky, M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Preston T. Dulion, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kayleah Duncan, B.A. in Psychology; Sierra Marie Earle, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Joel Robbins Eby, B.S. in Marketing

Jade Elizabeth Fleming, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Reuben S. Fortushniak, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kevin Mitchell Froggatt, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business

Keegan N. Fulton-Schuller, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Todd M. Garzarelli, M.S. in Sport Science/Sport Studies; Todd M. Garzarelli, M.A. in Human Resources and Employment Relations; Malcolm Fitzgerald Gittens, M.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Laiken Swann Goodrich, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Jennifer Petersen Grim, M.Ed. in Literacy; Desiree Marie Hamilton, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Desiree Marie Hamilton, A.A.S. in Culinary Arts; Benjamin Lee Hansel, B.S. in Nursing

Jane Catherine Herring, B.A. in Music; Sharon M. Herring, B.A. in General Studies; Alyssa M. Hoy, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Taylor Matthew Hudzicki, B.A. in Geography/Environmental-Energy; Sharina E. Jones, B.A. in Sociology; Stephanie Leslie Keane, Ph.D. in Counselor Ed & Supervision PHD; Steven John Kostryk, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Mia Danielle Lenzi, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy

Shelby K. Lowery, B.S. in Accounting; Luke McCullough, B.S. in Finance; Tegan Ashley McCune, B.S.Ed. in Special Education; Zachary Ethan Meskin, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Katherine Grace Miller, B.S. in Public Health/Behavior and Mental Health; John Andrew Mills, M.A. in Music/Performance; Austin Mueller, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Samantha Muir, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Lindsey Nicole Murphy, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Pre-athletic Training

Heidi Lynn Neumann, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Luke P. Olexo, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Sport Administration; Kaylee Elizabeth Onuffer, B.A. in Criminology; Bandar Qasem A. Otayf, Ph.D. in English/Literature and Criticism; Mark V. Pichler, B.S. in Regional Planning/Environmental Planning; Vanessa Victoria Salisbury, M.A. in Music/Performance; Braedon Gregory Sheesley, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business

Mohamed Boua Sissoko, B.A. in Criminology; Demitra Marie Skoofalos, B.S. in Interior Design; Timothy H. Smeltzer, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Gerald Edward Smith, M.Ed. in Math Education/Secondary Mathematics Education; Rachele Alexis Smith, B.S. in Human Development and Family Science; Carrie Elizabeth Stahlman, B.A. in Criminology; Logan R. Stear, B.S. in Accounting; Loren R. Stephenson, Ph.D. in English/Literature and Criticism; Summer Storm Stephenson, M.A. in English/Composition and Literature; Alexandra Stossel, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education

Justin Michael Toman, M.S. in Sport Science; Abby Rose Tomayko, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Natasha M. Vinson, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Eva N. Vought, B.S. in Biology; Nicholas Hunter Ward, B.S. in Marketing; Bricelyn Joy Webber, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Joseph Warren Wilson, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences

Jacob J. Wissinger, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Tong Zhang, Ph.D. in English/Composition and Applied Linguistics; Anna Claire Zurawski, M.A. in Music/Performance

Lucernemines: Abigail Larue Boyle, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Alexis Nadine Newhouse, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Kierisa Dawn Zerfoss, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising

Marion Center: Jared R. Burkhardt, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Ronald James Burkhardt, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Logan Robert Crooks, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Anna Marie Hermann, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education; Christopher William Howell, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Luke Morgan Midock, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Erica Michelle Zamborsky, B.S. in Accounting

Penn Run: Bryce A. Carrick, B.S. in Nursing; Lauren Dumm, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology

Rochester Mills: Laci Lee McClure, B.S. in Nursing

Saltsburg: Mariah Simpson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

Shelocta: Harlie Anne Gittings, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Morgan Elizabeth Jarvie, B.S. in Finance

Starford: Brittany L. Jennings, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

Tags