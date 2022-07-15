The following students from Indiana County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 2022.
The full list of graduates is available at www.iup.edu/news.
Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:
Armagh: Felicity Noelle Regan, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
Black Lick: Grant J. Distefano, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education
Blairsville: Alyssa Rene Constantino, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Haley Marie Dick, B.S. in Nursing; Brianna Lynn Fulmer, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Mikaila Haight, B.A. in Psychology; Caitlin Lash, B.A. in Sociology; Victoria Rebecca Livolsi, M.Ed. in School Counseling; MacKenzie M. Lockhart, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Olivia Elise Long, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Jordann Alexandra Noel, B.S. in Disability Services
Cherry Tree: Whitney Marie Lowe, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Daniel Thomas McCullough, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Jeffrey A. White, B.S. in Chemistry
Clymer: Madison Rose Britton, B.A. in Anthropology; Madison Rose Britton, B.S. in Natural Science; Zackary David Busovicki, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Brittany Erin Fletcher, M.S. in Biology; David Jacob Fyock, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Nicholas Bernard Greene, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Tyler Nunez, M.A. in English/TESOL; Kaitlyn Rochelle Smith, B.S. in Nursing; David Stephenson, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Mariah Paige Syktich, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Commodore: Jamie Lynne Chichy, D.Ed. in Administration and Leadership Studies; Robert Walter Kanick, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Madilyn Rose Ober, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Madelyne Rose White, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
Coral: Taylor Marie Palmer, M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
Creekside: Carmen Gerald Gett, B.S. in Biology; Emily Kristin Risinger, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Holly Beth Rougeaux, D.Ed. in Administration and Leadership Studies; Hailey Anne Shields, B.S. in Nursing
Ernest: Matthew Anthony Badzik, B.S. in Finance; Sydney Jean Edwards, B.S.Ed. in English Education
Glen Campbell: Katherine A. Batten-Kime, B.S. in Respiratory Care
Graceton: Matthew Ernest Alexander, B.A. in Political Science/Homeland Security; Quentin Richard Davis, A.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management
Home: Toni Marie Juart, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Bobbi Lee Pease, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Cory Curtis Williams, B.S. in Regional Planning
Homer City: Zachary Paul Boyer, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Mikayla Artemis Dokos, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Stephen R. Plowcha, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Madeline Faith Weaver, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Indiana: Shatha O. Alawwad, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Abdulaziz Ibraheem Almousa, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Sultan Alquthami, Ph.D. in English/Literature and Criticism; Haley Ann Baldinger, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Ann Beatty, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Benjamin Thomas Bianco, B.S. in Finance; Jillian Rose Black, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Kacey M. Blair, B.S. in Nursing; Trevon Blair, B.A. in International Studies
Lauren Cullerton Boda-Sutton, B.A. in General Studies; Clare Brossman, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education; Jesse Justin Brown, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education; Stephanie Buck, M.A. in Sociology; Parker James Chadwick, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Matthew J. Conjelko, B.A. in Economics; Jacob Ross Cribbs, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education
Brendon Nathaniel Curry, B.A. in Psychology; Isaac N. Decker, B.A. in Criminology; Ramata Diallo, M.A. in English/TESOL; Aryn N. Dubosky, M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Preston T. Dulion, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kayleah Duncan, B.A. in Psychology; Sierra Marie Earle, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Joel Robbins Eby, B.S. in Marketing
Jade Elizabeth Fleming, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Reuben S. Fortushniak, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kevin Mitchell Froggatt, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
Keegan N. Fulton-Schuller, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Todd M. Garzarelli, M.S. in Sport Science/Sport Studies; Todd M. Garzarelli, M.A. in Human Resources and Employment Relations; Malcolm Fitzgerald Gittens, M.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Laiken Swann Goodrich, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Jennifer Petersen Grim, M.Ed. in Literacy; Desiree Marie Hamilton, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Desiree Marie Hamilton, A.A.S. in Culinary Arts; Benjamin Lee Hansel, B.S. in Nursing
Jane Catherine Herring, B.A. in Music; Sharon M. Herring, B.A. in General Studies; Alyssa M. Hoy, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Taylor Matthew Hudzicki, B.A. in Geography/Environmental-Energy; Sharina E. Jones, B.A. in Sociology; Stephanie Leslie Keane, Ph.D. in Counselor Ed & Supervision PHD; Steven John Kostryk, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Mia Danielle Lenzi, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy
Shelby K. Lowery, B.S. in Accounting; Luke McCullough, B.S. in Finance; Tegan Ashley McCune, B.S.Ed. in Special Education; Zachary Ethan Meskin, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Katherine Grace Miller, B.S. in Public Health/Behavior and Mental Health; John Andrew Mills, M.A. in Music/Performance; Austin Mueller, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Samantha Muir, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Lindsey Nicole Murphy, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Pre-athletic Training
Heidi Lynn Neumann, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Luke P. Olexo, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Sport Administration; Kaylee Elizabeth Onuffer, B.A. in Criminology; Bandar Qasem A. Otayf, Ph.D. in English/Literature and Criticism; Mark V. Pichler, B.S. in Regional Planning/Environmental Planning; Vanessa Victoria Salisbury, M.A. in Music/Performance; Braedon Gregory Sheesley, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
Mohamed Boua Sissoko, B.A. in Criminology; Demitra Marie Skoofalos, B.S. in Interior Design; Timothy H. Smeltzer, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Gerald Edward Smith, M.Ed. in Math Education/Secondary Mathematics Education; Rachele Alexis Smith, B.S. in Human Development and Family Science; Carrie Elizabeth Stahlman, B.A. in Criminology; Logan R. Stear, B.S. in Accounting; Loren R. Stephenson, Ph.D. in English/Literature and Criticism; Summer Storm Stephenson, M.A. in English/Composition and Literature; Alexandra Stossel, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education
Justin Michael Toman, M.S. in Sport Science; Abby Rose Tomayko, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Natasha M. Vinson, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Eva N. Vought, B.S. in Biology; Nicholas Hunter Ward, B.S. in Marketing; Bricelyn Joy Webber, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Joseph Warren Wilson, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
Jacob J. Wissinger, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Tong Zhang, Ph.D. in English/Composition and Applied Linguistics; Anna Claire Zurawski, M.A. in Music/Performance
Lucernemines: Abigail Larue Boyle, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Alexis Nadine Newhouse, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Kierisa Dawn Zerfoss, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising
Marion Center: Jared R. Burkhardt, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Ronald James Burkhardt, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Logan Robert Crooks, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Anna Marie Hermann, M.A. in Student Affairs in Higher Education; Christopher William Howell, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Luke Morgan Midock, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Erica Michelle Zamborsky, B.S. in Accounting
Penn Run: Bryce A. Carrick, B.S. in Nursing; Lauren Dumm, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
Rochester Mills: Laci Lee McClure, B.S. in Nursing
Saltsburg: Mariah Simpson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Shelocta: Harlie Anne Gittings, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Morgan Elizabeth Jarvie, B.S. in Finance
Starford: Brittany L. Jennings, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education