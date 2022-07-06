The following students from Indiana County have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of spring 2022 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:
Armagh: Emily Akers, B.A. in Criminology
Black Lick: Grant J. Distefano, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Molly E. Sisitki, B.A. in English/Writing Studies
Blairsville: Hayley Barnhart, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Gregory Jonathon Bartholomew, B.A. in Psychology; Carissa S. Bateman, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Aayla Alexis Beck, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Taylei Leann Boring, B.S. in Chemistry; Brieana Renee Cassidy, B.A. in Political Science/Pre-law; Elijah Clevenger, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Alaina M. Constantino, B.S. in Finance; Alyssa Rene Constantino, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Haley Marie Dick, B.S. in Nursing; Brianna Lynn Fulmer, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Alexander J. Giffen, B.A. in Philosophy; Cassandra R. Hafer, B.A. in General Studies; Alyssa Hixson, B.A. in Anthropology/Applied Anthropology; Amy Lynn Kukula, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Daniel Henry Kukula, B.S. in Regional Planning; Caitlin Lash, B.A. in Sociology; MacKenzie M. Lockhart, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Olivia Elise Long, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Abigail Lee Nibert, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Hunter Clawson Noel, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Kendra Noelle Olenchick, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Ashton Christopher Perfetti, B.S. in Finance; Kace Mikell Sabedra, B.A. in Criminology; Leah M. Shannon, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Janelle Elizabeth Weaver, B.S. in Nursing
Brush Valley: Erin R. Lightner, B.S. in Management/General
Cherry Tree: Madison Dawn Albright, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Brooklynn Roze Boring, B.S. in Nursing; Hailey Marie Boring, B.A. in Psychology; Chloe Madisun Bracken, B.S. in Management/General; Sydnee Jade Elick, B.S. in Nursing; Whitney Marie Lowe, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Jeffrey A. White, B.S. in Chemistry
Clarksburg: Nicole Jorgenson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Clymer: Isabella Nichole Berkavich, B.S. in Nursing; Zachary A. Brilhart, B.S. in Accounting; Zackary David Busovicki, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Isabelle Louise Clayton, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Parker D. Clayton, B.S. in Accounting; Spencer Thomas Coy, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; David Jacob Fyock, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Nicholas Bernard Greene, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Bethany Joy Lydick, Exploratory; Larissa Rearick, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Kaitlyn Rochelle Smith, B.S. in Nursing; David Stephenson, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Mariah Paige Syktich, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Carlie A. Toy, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Joshua Kyle Tozer, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Andrew Weaver, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant
Commodore: Kyle J. Gearhart, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Daniel Neil Learn, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Aliya Jaime Nichol, B.S. in Nursing; Madilyn Rose Ober, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Andrea N. Sharp, B.S. in Biochemistry
Coral: Abigail Madison Griffith, B.S. in Nursing; Jared D. Smyers, B.S. in Finance
Creekside: Tarrina Marie Christy, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Carmen Gerald Gett, B.S. in Biology; Machaela R. Rankin, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-optometry; Makaela Mackenzie Rising, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Nuclear Medicine Technology; Emily Kristin Risinger, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Makenna Jo Stover, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental
Ernest: Matthew Anthony Badzik, B.S. in Finance; Sydney Jean Edwards, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Tyler Louis Howells, B.S. in Finance
Glen Campbell: Katherine A. Batten-Kime, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Addaleia Beer, B.S. in Nursing; Lindsey Small, B.S. in Nursing
Graceton: Matthew Ernest Alexander, B.A. in Political Science/Homeland Security; Nathaniel James Davis, B.S. in Marketing; Quentin Richard Davis, B.A. in Geography/Human Geography
Heilwood: Thomas Joseph Letso, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Michael Anthony Rizzo, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
Hillsdale: Crystal Renee Boyer, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Jenna Nichol, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science; Kristin Zurenko, B.S. in Chemistry/Pre-pharmacy
Home: Callie R. Bland, B.A. in Anthropology/Applied Anthropology; Mary E. Bland, B.S. in Environmental Engineering; Garret Lynn Coffman, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Mychaela Doolin, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Camille Gibbons, B.S. in Nursing; Matthew Himes, B.S. in Finance; Toni Marie Juart, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Laney Monroe, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Travis Cole Parsell, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Bobbi Lee Pease, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Bradley Morris Smith, B.S.Ed. in Special Education
Homer City: Kristina Amelita Andrei, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Elizabeth Caitlin Barenick, B.F.A. in Art Studio; Stephen A. Barenick, B.A. in History; Zachary Paul Boyer, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kyle Matthew Brooks, B.A. in Psychology; Graceann Bush, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Naomi J. Campbell, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Mikayla Artemis Dokos, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Colton Sean Duke, B.S. in Regional Plan/Environ Plan; Miranda J. Federinko, B.S. in Marketing; Tyler M. Federinko, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Madison Sarah Galinac, B.S. in Nursing; Mallory Adeline Galinac, B.S. in Accounting; Jonathan Robert Gearhart, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Brianne N. Ginter, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Katlyn Nicole Hippchen, B.S. in Accounting; Maddelyn Paige Hoover, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Myla Ingalls, B.S. in Nursing; Matthew Guy Jackson, B.A. in Geography and Geographic Information Science; Kayla Kishlock, B.A. in Psychology; Emily Rose Marshall, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Emma Layne McAnulty, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Wyatt Lee McElheny, B.S. in Mathematics; Christopher Ethan Ober, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Thomas James Oraskovich, B.S. in Regional Planning; Kennidy Quinn Page, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Courtnie Michele Piper, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Stephen R. Plowcha, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Ryan Michael Sardone, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Benjamin Joseph Schmidt, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Cylie Shaffer, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Madison Ann Succheralli, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Lavada Ondo Walbeck, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Zoe Walker, B.A. in Psychology; Madeline Faith Weaver, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Scott Yackuboskey, B.S. in Regional Planning; Tanner Yancy, B.S. in Environmental Engineering; Breanna Adoria Zenisek, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Indiana: Anas K. Abulaila, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Saja K. Abulaila, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Brianna Adkins, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Grace Marie Aikens, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Esraa Mohammed Al Ramadhan, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Angelique Alcantara, B.A. in Economics; Torri Rosanne Allen, B.A. in English/Literature-Culture; Zahra Almahal, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Abdulaziz Ibraheem Almousa, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Ayat Alsanawi, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Mohammed Yahya Alshehri, B.S. in Finance; Suhayb Alyahya, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Stefania P. Anagnostou, B.S. in Biology; Kelsey Noel Anderson, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Amy Catherine Arotin, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Haley Ann Baldinger, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Janet Barber, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Kendra Marie Bass, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Ann Beatty, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Bryn Joelle Beck, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Kaylee N. Becker-George, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Alexi Marissa Belice, B.S. in Publlic Health; Dillon M. Berezansky, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Caroline R. Bianco, B.S. in Accounting; Simon Edwards Bianco, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Ethan Michael Black, B.S. in Finance; Jillian Rose Black, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Kacey M. Blair, B.S. in Nursing; Joseph Blas, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Tyler Scott Blystone, B.S. in Accounting; Lauren Cullerton Boda-Sutton, B.A. in General Studies; Kayla C. Bosley, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Brandon Gregory Boyer, B.S. in Accounting; Megan Ann Brocious, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Chelsey Lynn Brown, B.A. in Sociology; Sarah Noelle Brown, B.A. in Psychology; Faith Anne Buggey, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Maura Jean Buggey, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Nolan Joseph Burk, B.A. in History; Alley J. Bush, B.A. in Criminology; Molly Ann Butler, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant; Shaylan Buzzard, B.S. in Nursing; Alexis Antonina Byrd, Exploratory-Health and Human Services; Heather Kristine Cable, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Emma Marie Cannillo, B.A. in Criminology; Alana M. Cardona, B.S.Ed. in Business Education; Lauren Hope Carloni, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Lily Carone, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Aidan Scott Cattau, B.S. in Environmental Engineering; Angelina Chatiburus, B.S. in Nursing; Stella Chepaitis, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Jacob A. Christian, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Philip A. Colen, B.S. in Biochemistry; Steven Mark Comi, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Autumn M. Cramer, B.S. in Nursing; Emma Grace Cramer, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Logan Nathaniel Cramer, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Sydney Elise Crane, B.S. in Accounting; Lexus M. Dadson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Tavan Bayard Davis, B.S. in Finance; Isaac N. Decker, B.A. in Criminology; Luis Eduardo Diaz Aguilera, B.S. in Finance; Owen Ross Dougherty, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Preston T. Dulion, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kayleah Duncan, B.A. in Psychology; Cierra M. Dunmire, B.S. in Accounting; Felisha Marie Earle, B.A. in Psychology; Sierra Marie Earle, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Joel Robbins Eby, B.S. in Marketing; Hannah R. Erdely, B.S. in Biology/Cell and Molecular Biology; Emily Elaine Eutsey, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Cullan Ryen Evans, B.A. in Computer Science; Isaac J. Evans, B.A. in History/Pre-law; Parker Nicole Fanella, B.S. in Nursing; Morgan Alexandra Faris, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant; Jade Elizabeth Fleming, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Rachel Elaine Fleming, B.S. in Public Health/Behavior and Mental Health; Eliot James Fortushniak, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Kevin Mitchell Froggatt, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Keegan N. Fulton-Schuller, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; John Rhey Mhar Garcia Garcia, B.S. in Biology; Bridget M. Gardner, B.S. in Environmental Engineering; Allyson Rae Ghiardi, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Emily Ghorm, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Arianna L. Goodyear, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Alissa Amber Gornick, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Jesse Lee Gowin, B.A. in Geography/Human Geography; Isaac James Griffith, B.S. in Finance; John Harrison Gunter, B.A. in Political Science; Adriana M. Guth-Borowski, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Katelyn R. Hagens, B.S. in Publlic Health; Desiree Marie Hamilton, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Lauren N. Hartnett, B.S. in Marketing; Brooke L. Henshaw, B.A. in Psychology; Sharon M. Herring, B.A. in General Studies; Haley A. Hibsman, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Gwen C. Himes, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Ashley Nicole Himmel, B.S. in Biology/Cell and Molecular Biology; Ashley Nicole Hite, B.S. in Nursing; Austin James Homer, B.S. in Finance; Christina B. Horst, B.A. in Honors Program in Psychology; Alyssa M. Hoy, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Taylor Matthew Hudzicki, B.A. in Geography/Environ-Energy; Matthew William Hull, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Chloe R. Hunter, B.S. in Nursing; Amanda Iandiorio, B.F.A. in Music Perfrmance; Gunner Lee Jankouskas, B.A. in Psychology; Sharina E. Jones, B.A. in Sociology; Branden Michael Kanick, B.S. in Accounting; Gregory Kenning, B.S. in Physics/Pre-engineering; Brady J. Kodman, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Exercise Science; Parker L. Koons, B.A. in Anthropology; Frank Anthony Kuna, B.S. in Management/General; Olivia E. Kuzneski, B.S. in Nursing; Dylan J. Latore, B.A. in Journalism & Public Relations; Alexis K. Latson, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Jordan Cole Lauer, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Jesse T. Lee, B.A. in Criminology; Mia Danielle Lenzi, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy; Anakin George Leydic, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Bonnie Lin Lin Xu, B.S. in Accounting; Bryan Jonathan Lindsay, B.A. in Psychology; Jonathan Tin-Tsi Lo, B.S. in Nutrition; Kimberly Delaney Lopez, B.A. in Psychology; Shelby K. Lowery, B.S. in Accounting; Hannah Lupinetti, B.S. in Nursing; Megan Lydick, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Alec D. Majernik, B.S. in Management/General; John Andrew Makara, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Grace Anne Margita, B.S. in Publlic Health; Michael Mazey, B.S. in Accounting; Sophia M. McCabe, B.S. in Nursing; Katelyn Rose McCormick, B.A. in Anthropology; Hailey McCunn, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography; Calista McFeaters, B.S. in Marketing; Grace Elizabeth McGee, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Connor Richard McGrady, B.S. in Accounting; Sean B. McKevitt, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Zachary Ethan Meskin, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Amanda Grace Mettee, B.S. in Nursing; Garrett Vaughn Millen, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Madelyn Belle Misner, B.S. in Nursing; Shane Michael Monteleone, B.A. in Philosophy; Abbigail Malley Moody, B.S.Ed. in Special Education; Tyler Matthew Moore, B.A. in Criminology; Lindsey Nicole Murphy, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Pre-athletic Training; Alexis M. Neese, B.S. in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics; Joellen Virginia Nelson, B.S.Ed. in Earth and Space Science Education; Matthew J. Nelson, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant; Rachel Leona Nesgoda, B.S. in Chemistry; Heidi Lynn Neumann, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Aaron R. Nickas, B.S. in Accounting; Breanna Christine Olechovski, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Ryan James Olechovski, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Dylan S. Opalinski, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Emily Paige Opshinsky, B.A. in Criminology; Nicholas Owens, B.S. in Accounting; Lily Christine Palfrey, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Alec Michael Parfitt, B.S. in Computer Science/Languages and Systems; Alexis Virginia Peck, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Macey L. Phillips, B.S. in Human Resource Management; John Thomas Pinskey, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Julie R. Pittman, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Drew Michael Rado, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; R Rafi N. Rahman, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Kaiya L. Reed, B.A. in Anthropology; Emerson Paige Render, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Ashley Roberts, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Jacklynn Claire Rodkey, , B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Anna K. Romance, B.S.Ed. in Family and Consumer Science Education; Veronica Elizabeth Rose, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Hannah E. Scardina, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy; Joseph Semetkoskey, B.S. in Accounting; Sandra Nicole Shanshala, B.S. in Management/General; Madhav Sharda, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Garrison L. Sharp, B.S. in Marketing; Zachary N. Sharrah, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Braedon Gregory Sheesley, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Vincent Douglas Sherry, B.S. in Finance; Casidhe Ann Shetter, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Jacob David Shoenfelt, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Mohamed Boua Sissoko, B.A. in Criminology; Payton E. Smathers, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Scott Sneath, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Systems; Grace Snyder, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Sport Administration; Eman A. Soliman, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Zachary David Somerville, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Systems; Pauline Catharine Spielman, B.A. in History; Rachel M. Spielman, B.S. in Biology/Cell and Molecular Biology; Carrie Elizabeth Stahlman, B.A. in Criminology; Alexandra Steenbergen, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Kaitlyn Grace Stossel, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Myranda Thomas, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Kyle Thome, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Emily Lynn Turner, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Jacob Emil Valentin, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Benjamin O. Van Wieren, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Natasha M. Vinson, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Lydia Vlachou, B.S. in Public Health/Epidemiology and Biostatistics; Katie Olivia Wachob, B.A. in Psychology; Alexis M. Wagner, B.S. in Interior Design; Shayla Jameson Walker, B.A. in Psychology, BA; Nicole Marie Walter, B.S. in Nutrition; Nicholas Hunter Ward, B.S. in Marketing; Taylor L. Weaver, B.S. in Nursing; Taylor Marie Weaver, B.A. in History; Bricelyn Joy Webber, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Koan N. Weinstein, B.A. in Philosophy; Stone Samuel Williams, B.S. in Finance; Joseph Warren Wilson, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Ashley Yanni, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Branden Alan Zacek, B.A. in History; Haleigh Paige Zimmerman, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
Lucernemines: Jazmyn Elisabeth Shanin Horner, B.S. in Interior Design; Isabella Nichole Morgan, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Alexis Nadine Newhouse, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Kierisa Dawn Zerfoss, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising
Marion Center: Torri J. Ashbaugh, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Trinity L. Ashbaugh, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Kaiana C. Bell, B.S. in Accounting; Jared R. Burkhardt, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Ronald James Burkhardt, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Ashlynne R. Coble, B.S. in Nursing; Clayton Clair Coble, B.S. in Regional Planning; Jerzey Jean Coble, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Evan C. Crooks, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Logan Robert Crooks, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; AnnaPearl DaLynn Diamond, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Alexis Taylow Evans, B.S. in Biology/Cell and Molecular Biology; Adam Clair Fulmer, B.S. in Marketing; Bryce T. Goss, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Taylor Harper, B.S. in Nursing; Riley Hays, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Carter William Lydic, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Christina Lyttle, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Bradley L. McCunn, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Abigail Elizabeth McKibben, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Luke Morgan Midock, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Chloe Scott, B.S. in Nursing; Jack R. Shearer, Exploratory
Penn Run: Katelynn Marie Cramer, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Lauren Dumm, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Kaitlyn Rose Duncan, B.A. in Criminology; Luke M. Lieb, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Devin McCunn, B.S. in Accounting; Charisma Jane Palmer, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Pre-athletic Training; Trey Rainey, B.S. in Accounting; Justice Elisha Ratay, B.S. in Accounting; Abagail Marie Sleppy, B.S. in Marketing
Plumville: Page M. Musser, B.S. in Medical Technology
Robinson: Tori L. Conway, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education
Rochester Mills: Laci Lee McClure, B.S. in Nursing
Rossiter: Madison RaeLyn Haverilla, B.S.Ed. in English Education
Saltsburg: Bryar Bieda, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Mason Joseph Cymbor, Exploratory; Autumn Lynn Harrison, B.S. in Computer Science/Languages and Systems; Hannah P. Schoone, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Mariah Simpson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Elizabeth Zapach, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
Shelocta: Jenna Elizabeth Barclay, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Hope Byers, Exploratory; Harlie Anne Gittings, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Morgan Elizabeth Jarvie, B.S. in Finance; Joshua James Ohler, B.A. in Psychology; Carlie McKay Palmo, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Annabelle Sarai Patterson, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Jeremy John Robertson, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Asher I. Skiles, B.S. in Physics/Pre-engineering; Edward Seaburn Williams, B.S. in Accounting; Megan Elyse Wood, B.A. in Criminology
Smicksburg: Sarah W. Stephenson, B.S. in Medical Technology
Starford: Brittany L. Jennings, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Kelly Marie Jennings, B.S. in Marketing
Strongstown: Hailey Warzel, B.A. in Psychology; Weston J. Zeglen, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography
West Lebanon: Jacob Scarnato, B.S. in Finance