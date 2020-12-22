Students from Indiana County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Armagh: Joshua Michael Bowers, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Systems
Aultman: Angel L. Henderson, B.A. in Criminology
Blairsville: Kaitlyn Anthony, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Zechariah Grant Faulkner, B.S. in Accounting; Strangford Road, B.S.Ed. in Business Education; Benjamin Alexander Hunt, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Alexis Paige Kovalcik, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; MacKenzie M. Lockhart, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Olivia Elise Long, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Jordann A. Noel, B.S.Ed. in Special Education, BSED; Jessica Lynn Palmer, B.A. in Geography/Geographic Information Systems and Cartographer; Treylor Edward Shirley, B.S. in Physics/Applied Physics; Erica Weimer, Business Administration
Cherry Tree: Whitney Marie Lowe, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
Clarksburg: Abrielle Lynn Okopal, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Zachary John Zuchelli, B.A. in History
Clymer: Zackary David Busovicki, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Nicholas Bernard Greene, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Tyler Nunez, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Katelyn P. Polenik, B.S. in Finance; Kaitlyn Rochelle Smith, B.S. in Nursing; Mariah Paige Syktich, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Commodore: Kyle J. Gearhart, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Madilyn Rose Ober, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Sarah Smith, B.S.Ed. in Biology Education
Creekside: Emily Kristin Risinger, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Hailey Anne Shields, B.S. in Nursing
Ernest: Sydney Jean Edwards, B.S.Ed. in English Education
Heilwood: Jeremy Robert Hill, B.S. in Phys Ed & Sport/Pre-Athlet Trg
Home: Mary E. Bland, B.S. in Environmental Engineering, BS
Homer City: Elizabeth Caitlin Barenick, B.F.A. in Art Studio; Zachary Paul Boyer, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Mikayla Artemis Dokos, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Emma Kelly Nippes, B.S. in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Sciences; Abby Marie Novak, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Stephen R. Plowcha, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Nicholas John Schmidt, B.S. in Regional Planning/Environmental Planner; Michael Patrick Strini, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Indiana: Hawra Ali A Abusaab, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Susan Alene Adams, B.S. in Geology/Environmental; Shatha O. Alawwad, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Ali D. Albahri, B.S. in Biology/Environmental Health
Mawadh Alfarshoti, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Zahra Almahal, B.S. in Nursing; Mahdi Mohammed Alsherawi, B.S. in Accounting; Jacob Thomas Anderson, B.S. in Accounting; Heather Bair, B.A. in Journalism and Public Relations; Benjamin Thomas Bianco, B.S. in Finance; Jillian Rose Black, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Lauren Cullerton Boda-Sutton, B.A. in General Studies
Gabriella Marie Byrne, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Brendon Nathaniel Curry, B.A. in Psychology
Levi James Donaldson, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Preston T. Dulion, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Sierra Marie Earle, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Isaac J. Evans, B.A. in History/Pre-Law; Nathan David Faris, B.A. in Psychology; Ella Diane Ferguson, B.A. in Anthropology; Keegan N. Fulton-Schuller, B.A. in Art/Studio
Lindsey Nicole Griffith, B.S. in Phys Ed & Sport/ Pre-Athlet Trg; Alexis Marie Haigh, B.A. in Theatre/Musical Theatre; Jane Catherine Herring, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Sharon M. Herring, B.A. in General Studies
Ashley Nicole Himmel, B.S. in Medical Technology; Alyssa M. Hoy, B.A. in Anthropology/Archaeology; Nicole Melissa Ianarelli, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Brent Michal Johnson, B.A. in Criminology; Lubabah Mohammed Khawi, B.S. in Respiratory Care; Mattia Rose Kociola, B.A. in Economics
Alexis K. Latson, B.S. in Communications Media/ Media Marketing; Caden Robert Lawhorn-Watson, B.S. in Physics/Pre-engineering; Mia Danielle Lenzi, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy; Biao Liu, B.S. in Finance
Shelby K. Lowery, B.S. in Accounting; Paxton H. Mentnech, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Alexis M. Neese, B.S. in Environmental Engineering, BS; Jailene Parache, B.S. in Nursing; Macey L. Phillips, B.S. in Accounting; John Thomas Pinskey, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies Education/ History
Shelly John Lillian Reefer, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Sandra Nicole Shanshala, B.S. in Management/General; Sari A. Shultz, B.S. in Management/General; Michael Raymond Sledge, B.S.Ed. In Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Rachele Alexis Smith, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Kimberly R. Sobolewski, B.A. in General Studies; Rachel M. Spielman, B.S. in Biology/Cell and Molecular; Carrie Elizabeth Stahlman, B.A. in Criminology; Sequoia Auburn Stauffer, B.A. in Sociology; Logan R. Stear, B.S. in Accounting
Evan Paul Weaver, B.A. in Psychology; Jayson Matthew Wilbur, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Sport Administration; Benjamin Adam Wilcox, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Joseph Warren Wilson, B.S. in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Sciences
Skyeler Rowan Wilson, B.A. in Computer Science; Adrianna Lorrelle Wilt, B.S. in Biology; Jeremiah J. Wilt, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology
Lucernemines: Alexis Nadine Newhouse, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Kierisa Dawn Zerfoss, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising
Marion Center: Jared R. Burkhardt, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Sadie M. Jobe, B.A. in English/ Writing Studies
Saltsburg: Madison Mary Mensch, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management
Shelocta: Makenzie F. Kessler, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant; Sara Lee Wareham, B.A. in Political Sci/Homeland Securty; Hannah Noel Wood, B.A. in Art/Studio
Starford: Brittany L. Jennings, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education