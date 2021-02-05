State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he recently had the privilege of presenting Madison McGinnis, of Indiana, with a certificate of achievement for being awarded a 2021 PA Farm Show Foundation Scholarship.
Madison is a senior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she is pursuing a degree in political science and pre-law with plans of becoming an attorney focusing on agriculture and criminal law.
“I am confident that you will continue to do great things for our community and commonwealth,” Smith said.