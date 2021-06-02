Jacob Speedy, of Troop 29, Indiana, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
A senior at Saltsburg High School, he is the son of Matt and Valerie Speedy and the grandson of Judy Hill, of Strongstown, and Nancy Speedy, of Clarksburg.
A Court of Honor was held for Jacob on May 22 at Camp Seph Mack.
Participating in Scouting and Boy Scouts of America for 12 years, Jacob has held several leadership roles and earned many badges. He also ascended into the Brotherhood of the Order of the Arrow.
Jacob’s Eagle project was installing a set of three benches for the Saltsburg Community Pool.
They were designed and constructed of recycled plastic dimensional lumber and stainless hardware so that they would be safe, solid, durable and help the environment in the process.