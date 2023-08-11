At the August meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, James Mill was named as its 788th Boy of the Month. James, 18, is the son of Jim and Meg Mill, of Indiana, and he will be entering his senior year at Indiana High School.
He is a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, where he is active in the Youth Group.
James is a member of the football and lacrosse teams at Indiana. In school, he is a member of FBLA, Key Club Executive Board, Leadership and Student Government. In his spare time, James works at the Indiana Country Club as a banquet server.
His hobbies include fishing, golfing and selling shoes.
He enjoys reading books about business and success and his favorite television show is “Parks and Recreation.”
James’ favorite subjects in school are math, economics and business.
His plans are to attend a four-year college to study business then become an entrepreneur.
