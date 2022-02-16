The W. A. McCreery Elementary Good Citizenship award winners for January were recently named.
The winners were Colton Blazavich, Connor Evans, Logan Barr, Emma White and William Weil. The fifth- and sixth-grade students were chosen this month because they were nominated by their peers. These five students showed their school and community how to be accountable for their actions, while continuing to exhibit all other Good Citizenship qualities. Each student was awarded with a prize specific to them.