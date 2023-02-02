Jayden Snyder was named the Apollo Area Lions Club Student of the Month for December.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Jen Snyder, of North Apollo.
In school, she is captain of the Color Guard, secretary and treasurer of the Leo Club, a member of student council, SADD Club, Drama Club Ski Club and Newspaper Club.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, has achieved the Academic Excellence Award and is a Challenge Program winner.
Her community service has included helping with the food bank, LEO Club and the SADD Club bake sale.
She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in marketing.
