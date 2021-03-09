Jean Henry Williams will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday, April 4.
Jean was married to R.D. “Bud” Williams for many years. She is a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church as well as the Indiana and Evergreen Garden clubs. Jean resides with her niece and nephew Pam and Bart Sickles in Johnstown.
She would like to hear from her many friends and relatives to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Birthday cards and best wishes can be sent to: Jean Williams, 1231 Claythorne Drive, Johnstown, PA 15904.