Jenna R. Conrad, of Indiana, was named the Junior Women’s Civic Club Student of the Month for April.
She is the daughter of Dawn and Jeremy Conrad.
At Indiana Area Senior High School, she has been a member of orchestra since the fourth grade, plays violin I and has been a member of Chamber of Strings, a small group from the main orchestra that plays in the community and school, for three years. She has also been a member of Science Club for four years.
Jenna received the Innovation Award from the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science in 2019, and placed first in PJAS Regionals from 2019-22, and earned first at states in 2019 and second place in 2021. She received the PJAS Best in Botany Ethan Nicholas Award in 2022 and earned a Certificate of Achievement from Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at IUP in 2019. She received honorable mention from Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at IUP Scholars Forum in 2022. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.
She has been on the varsity girls tennis team for three years.
Jenna played holiday music with Chamber of Strings at several nursing homes throughout Indiana and was a guest performer at AAUW with IHS Chamber of Strings.
She volunteered to judge at East Pike Elementary Science Fair for two years and volunteered at East Pike and Horace Mann STEM Night.
Jenna has fostered the school’s corn snake during COVID and during school breaks. She enjoys playing the violin, observing nature (birds, trees, plants), reading, writing and crocheting.
Jenna plans to attend IUP for ecology and conservation with a minor in geology.