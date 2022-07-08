John and Valarie Perfetti will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
They were married on July 8, 1972, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Indiana.
John is retired from the trucking industry with 50 years of service. He worked 42 of those years at Perfetti Trucking Inc. in Blairsville. Valarie worked at Fashion Bug and is a homemaker.
The couple have two children, John Perfetti and wife Marcie, of Blairsville, and Melanie Popson and husband Mike, of Indiana.
That have five grandchildren, Andrew Perfetti, Ashton Perfetti and Ava Perfetti, of Blairsville, and Hope Popson and Michael Popson, of Indiana.
A small private celebration is planned for later this summer with close friends and family.