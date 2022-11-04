A top-performing student and leader at Homer-Center High School, Justley Sharp lives with her parents and is the youngest of two children. Her mother is a high school math teacher and her father a project manager for Gibson-Thomas Engineering. Her older brother is a second-year student at Penn State University.
She has been a part of the basketball and track and field teams all four years of her high school career. She is a two-time Basketball Heritage Conference champion, three-time Track and Field Heritage Conference champion, three-time Track and Field District 6 champion and a Basketball District 6 champion. These are just a few of her many athletic achievements.
“Athletics has been a huge thing for me my whole entire life,” Sharp said. “Track especially has been a very big component in my life. In many ways, my life revolves around athletics and it’s opened so many doors for me.”
She’s been a part of many clubs all four years of high school, serving in leadership roles for some. She is most involved with the Interact Club, Friends of Rachel Club, Book Club, Health Careers Club and the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) organization.
As the president of SADD, Sharp plans activities and initiatives, but most importantly is passionate and vocal about the cause.
“Myself and so many other teenagers have lots going for them,” she said. “You don’t want to mess with things that could take good opportunities away from you in a split second. It’s not worth it.”
Sharp admitted she’s been most challenged by her involvement with Quiz Bowl and Hometown IQ, the latter of which is broadcast on television.
“It’s interesting to see what you know versus how confident you are about it,” she said. “It’s terrifying to be on the stage and have that moment where you think you know the answer and then you’re faced with the dilemma of hitting the button and possibly being wrong. It tests how willing you are to pull the trigger on what you think you know.”
Sharp also enjoys reading and gets a lot of happiness from being a part of the Homer-Center Book Club.
“We refer to it lovingly as the ‘Page Turners Club,’” she said. “I’ve always loved to read, and I especially enjoy book club because I’m told what to read, which means I’m getting my hands on books that I wouldn’t have touched otherwise. It’s cool to open your perspective up. Reading is comforting to me in general.”
Sharp also serves as class historian.
“At this time of year, it’s making basic decisions for our class,” she said. “Later in the year, it will look like collecting information and making records of the things our class did and accomplished.”
When she’s not involved with her clubs, academics or athletics, Sharp is working on videography for Renda Broadcasting. She works with a team that live streams athletic games. While Sharp’s media passion aligns more with the photography realm, she recognizes that her videography work has been a wonderful opportunity.
“In 2020 our media teacher asked if a few students would be willing to help stream football games because of the COVID-19 restrictions,” she said. “If I’m completely honest, the reason I did it at first was so that I could go to the games, but I ended up really loving it and I’ve kept with it.”
Sharp admits that balancing all of her extracurricular activities and academics has been a struggle.
“There are only 24 hours in the day,” she said. “It can be a struggle to stay organized and get everything done in a timely fashion. At the end of the day, though, you do what you gotta do.”
In terms of how her academic and extracurricular life have prepared her for her eventual career path, Sharp said, “Time management is so huge. Being involved in many things and being able to juggle lots of different types of activities is important. I feel like it’s made me a more well-rounded individual.”
“I am definitely more extroverted,” she continued. “I can be described as loud sometimes! But being able to speak and put myself out there opens a lot of doors.”
Sharp is on the impromptu speech team and is often asked to speak at school assemblies.
Sharp maintains a 4.0. She is a SUMA Scholar recipient and a part of the National Honor Society, as well as Indiana County Ready certified. Sharp enjoys learning about biology the most.
“It’s always been the topic for me that just clicks,” she said.
She plans to attend a four-year university studying biology and continuing her track and field career.