A top-performing student and leader at Homer-Center High School, Justley Sharp lives with her parents and is the youngest of two children. Her mother is a high school math teacher and her father a project manager for Gibson-Thomas Engineering. Her older brother is a second-year student at Penn State University.

She has been a part of the basketball and track and field teams all four years of her high school career. She is a two-time Basketball Heritage Conference champion, three-time Track and Field Heritage Conference champion, three-time Track and Field District 6 champion and a Basketball District 6 champion. These are just a few of her many athletic achievements.

