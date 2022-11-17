Kathleen Dixon

Kathleen Dixon was named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for November. Kathleen is the daughter of Sabrina and the late Erik Dixon, of Clymer. She is a member of the marching band and is the co-captain of the competition majorettes and competition color guard captain.

She is a member of the track and field team, French Club, FBLA and Varsity Club. Kathleen is also the editor of the yearbook, participates in the Musical Club, and is a member of the National Honor Society.