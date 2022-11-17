Kathleen Dixon was named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for November. Kathleen is the daughter of Sabrina and the late Erik Dixon, of Clymer. She is a member of the marching band and is the co-captain of the competition majorettes and competition color guard captain.
She is a member of the track and field team, French Club, FBLA and Varsity Club. Kathleen is also the editor of the yearbook, participates in the Musical Club, and is a member of the National Honor Society.