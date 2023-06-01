The Junior Women’s Civic Club named Kiley Branan as the April Student of the Month. Kiley is the daughter of Yvonne Branan and Jason Branan. She has been involved with Science Club, Key Club, FBLA, is senior class representative and worked on the school newspaper during her time at Indiana Area Senior High School. Kiley served as president of the Science Club in 2022-23 and as head editor of the school newspaper in 2021-22.
Kiley has been a member of the Lacrosse team for three years. Outside of school, Kiley has coached intro to lacrosse sessions, volunteered as a science fair judge for EP/HM, presented final science demonstrations at EP/HM STEM night and ran monthly meetings for the Pittsburgh chapter of a support group for young girls with scoliosis for two years.
