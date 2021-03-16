The Homer City Kiwanis Club recently named Genevieve Spade as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for March 2021.
Genevieve is the daughter of Don and Jeanine Spade, of Homer City.
Her high school activities include studying cosmetology at the Indiana County Technology Center and participating in Skills USA, National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society and leading worship at church.
Genevieve’s plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in special/early childhood education and minoring in deaf studies.