The Homer City Kiwanis Club announces LaVada Walbeck as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for April 2021.
LaVada is the daughter of Rob Walbeck, of Homer City.
She is a member of the varsity basketball, cross country track and track and field teams. She is president of FBLA and is a member of the Girls Who Code and Frids of Rachel clubs.
LaVada serves as president of the senior class, is a Summa Scholar and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Her plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania majoring in elementary education.