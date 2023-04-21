Brice McGuire wedding

Kristin Brice and Cooper McGuire

Kristin Brice and Cooper McGuire, of New York, N.Y., were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 2022, at The Bordone LIC in Queens, N.Y.

The bride, who was given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Lonie and Todd Brice, of Indiana. She is the granddaughter of Tom and Priscilla Brice, of Plumville.

