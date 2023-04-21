Kristin Brice and Cooper McGuire, of New York, N.Y., were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 2022, at The Bordone LIC in Queens, N.Y.
The bride, who was given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Lonie and Todd Brice, of Indiana. She is the granddaughter of Tom and Priscilla Brice, of Plumville.
The groom is the son of Betty and Kevin McGuire, of Danville, Ky., and the grandson of Herbert and Margaret McGuire, of Danville.
Kristin is a 2011 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and a 2015 graduate of Emerson College in Boston with a degree in marketing communications and management.
She is currently employed as an account director at LaForce PR in New York City.
Cooper graduated from Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Ky., in 2008 and from Centre College in Kentucky in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology and sociology. He is currently employed as a senior account manager with Amazon Web Services in New York City.
Katherine Brice Allen, of Winston Salem, N.C., the sister of the bride, served as the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Brianna Bostick and Kelsey Johnson, both of Boston; Sienna Aui, of Vienna, Austria; Annie Donovan, of San Francisco; Shannon Norton, of Indianapolis, Ind.; Kayla Maiuri and Norman Oliver, of New York City; Desi Cavalancia, of Philadelphia; and Marita Mathe, of Washington, D.C.
Kevin McGuire, father of the groom, served as the best man. Brothers Ryan McGuire, of San Diego, Calif., and Joseph McGuire, of Danville, Ky.; Christopher Bright and Kyle Hollingsworth, both of Louisville, Ky.; Jacob Carter, of Danville; Brian Hodge, of San Francisco; Simon Brown, of Glens Falls, N.Y.; Kyle Lewis, of Pittsburgh; Ani Manian, of Austin, Texas; and Daniel Allen, of Winston Salem, N.C., served as groomsmen.
The ushers were Ty Gradwell, Brice Delaney and Owen Delaney, all of Pittsburgh, and Brett Brice, of Indiana.
A reception was held at The Bordone LIC in Queens with music provided by The Up All-Nighters band, New York City.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Benjamin Newstadt.
The couple took a wedding trip to Italy and Greece.
They reside in New York City.