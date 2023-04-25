Kyleigh Coy was named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for April.
Kyleigh is the daughter of Greg and Janet Coy, of Clymer. She is a member of the cross country and track and field teams, is a District 6 qualifier in cross country and track and field, and is a member of the National Honor Society, marching band and concert band.
Kyleigh plays the French horn, mellophone, trumpet and piano.
She is the president of SADD, vice president of Musical Club and participates in FBLA, Varsity Club and Spanish Club.
She currently has a lead role in this year’s musical “Guys and Dolls.”
Kyleigh is attending Thiel College this fall and majoring in communications media and journalism — television, radio and online media.