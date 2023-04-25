Kyleigh Coy

Kyleigh Coy was named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for April.

Kyleigh is the daughter of Greg and Janet Coy, of Clymer. She is a member of the cross country and track and field teams, is a District 6 qualifier in cross country and track and field, and is a member of the National Honor Society, marching band and concert band.

