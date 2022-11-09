Lee Rosenberger

Lee Rosenberger was selected as the Indiana Optimist Club’s 779th Boy of the Month at its November meeting. Lee, 17, is the son of Eric and Robin Rosenberger, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.

Lee is a member of the soccer team at Indiana, where he has been a two-time captain. He was also captain of the Quiz Bowl team. Lee is a member of IHS Ambassadors, Key Club, Leadership and Table Tennis Club.

