Lee Rosenberger was selected as the Indiana Optimist Club’s 779th Boy of the Month at its November meeting. Lee, 17, is the son of Eric and Robin Rosenberger, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Lee is a member of the soccer team at Indiana, where he has been a two-time captain. He was also captain of the Quiz Bowl team. Lee is a member of IHS Ambassadors, Key Club, Leadership and Table Tennis Club.
He is also involved with wind ensemble, SENDRACS, Indiana county band, district band and IHS Weekly Wrap. Lee was the IHS Student of the Month for October.
Lee is active in the community as he volunteers for the Chevy Chase Community Center, Reagan’s Journey and for the Indiana Soccer Boosters. He is employed at Philly Street Candle Bar.
His hobbies include playing ping pong and spikeball with friends, practicing soccer, watching movies, listening to music and making playlists.
Lee’s favorite television show is “The Office” and his reading preference is music lyrics.
His favorite subjects in school are history and creative writing.
Lee plans to attend a four-year university and study architecture.