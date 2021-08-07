Indiana Free Library extends gratitude to everyone who participated in Summer Reading 2021, from the presenters at Wild Wednesday to everyone who took time to log reading minutes.
“Because of all of you, we had the best summer ever!” library officials said in a news release. “We would like to specifically thank those who donated money, materials, their own time, or other things to help our summer programs be so successful.”
Some of those people are: Ed Patterson of The Friends of the Parks, who helped secure the Waterworks location and presented at the first Wild Wednesday and introduced participants to the Wehrle salamander.
Some others who deserve appreciation are the nature specialists who presented at Wild Wednesday: Louisa Fordyce, the Penn State Master Gardener who presented plants and pollinators; Lisa Meadows, environmental educator at Yellow Creek, who taught about the animals in Indiana County; Mandy Smith, from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, who brought a turtle and a milk snake to teach about amphibians and reptiles; Susan Dickson, from the Todd Bird Club, who led a Bird Walk and introduced participants to those beautiful birds seen year-round; and Cindy Rogers, from the Evergreen Conservancy, who let participants get dirty in Crooked Creek hunting for “Crick Critters” and demonstrated how to tie-dye with the iron collected from the ponds at the Tanoma Wetlands.
Once figures are calculated, the library will release a list of names of our prize winners and information on how to collect prizes.
“We are so pleased to have been able to offer a hybrid Summer Reading this summer and hope to be able to continue to offer outdoor programming in the fall if and when weather permits,” officials said. “We currently have a survey out via email to library card holders who have children. If you could check your email and take our brief survey we would appreciate it. Your input is very important to us moving forward.”
Did you know “Power Library” is a comprehensive library resource available to you at your fingertips? Do you need homework help? Do you have a question for a librarian? Perhaps you need help with small engine repair?
Power Library has it all, and the Indiana Free Library provides the access.
Visit the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org and click on the online services link to find the link to all the information Power Library provides. There are links for Power Teens and Power Kids with fun learning activities to help gently get your child back into the swing of learning this fall.
The library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club,”Long Petal of the Sea,” by Isabel Allende. In the late 1930s, civil war grips Spain. When General Franco and his fascists succeed in overthrowing the government, hundreds of thousands are forced to flee in a treacherous journey over the mountains to the French border. Among them is Roser, a pregnant young widow, who finds her life intertwined with that of Victor Dalmau, an Army doctor and the brother of her deceased love. In order to survive, the two must unite in a marriage neither desires. Together with 2,000 other refugees, Roser and Victor embark for Chile on the SS Winnipeg, a ship chartered by the poet Pablo Neruda: “the long petal of sea and wine and snow.” As unlikely partners, the couple embraces exile as the rest of Europe erupts in world war. Starting over on a new continent, they face trial after trial, but they will also find joy as they patiently await the day when they might go home. Through it all, their hope of returning to Spain keeps them going. Destined to witness the battle between freedom and repression as it plays out across the world, Roser and Victor will find that home might have been closer than they thought all along. Join the group this summer for book club at the park.
The group will be reading and discussing a variety of titles. Meetings will be at Getty Heights Park at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month (weather permitting).
Sign up now by emailing Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com to be included in the email list.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week.
The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
Check the online calendar regularly for programming.