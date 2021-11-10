Ash Lockard recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, a distinction less than 5 percent of Scouts complete.
Ash is a member of Troop 11, chartered by Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana and has been active in the Scouting program since first grade. He completed his work in October of this year.
In addition to earning 24 merit badges, Lockard remodeled the Indiana Area Senior High School Varsity hockey locker room as his Eagle project. The project involved sanding and revarnishing lockers, repairing and painting walls, fixing the rubber flooring in the room, installing new lighting and adding an ozone generator for odor control. The project, which cost $4,200, was funded by donations from the Indiana community. A total of 140 hours was spent on the project.
Ash Lockard is a sophomore at Indiana Area Senior High School and is a member of the soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse teams. His Scouting experiences includes multiple summer camps and participation in the week-long younger youth program at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
In addition, he attended the Trans-Atlantic Council’s biennial Camporee at Normandy, France, in 2017, where he spent three days camping on Omaha Beach with American Scouts living in Germany. He also participated in the Scouting World Jamboree in 2019, held in the United States for the first time in 50 years.
The Eagle Scout rank begins near the end of fifth grade and involves earning 6 ranks leading up to Eagle. Each rank develops skills and builds leadership.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, the Scout must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.